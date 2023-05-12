Making a conscious effort to throw the right things into the trash, and not the wrong things, can make all the difference in the world for those in the solid waste industry. One example of what can, and does often happen, occurred recently just north of Pine City.
A fire started in the load of a Waste Management garbage truck just north of Pine City on White Oak Road. The driver of the truck made the quick decision to dump the entire load onto the road. The Pine City Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire.
The driver, along with another worker, sifted through the garbage to find the cause of the fire. “This is the ninth fire I’ve dealt with in seven years,” said the driver. “This is why you don’t throw out your batteries, aerosol cans, propane tanks, ashes, or charcoal.”
A spokesman for the company later said the cause of the fire was found to be a battery charged vacuum cleaner that was disposed of in the trash. “The Waste Management truck was able to find a safe place to tip the trash out onto an isolated surface to extinguish the fire,” said Julie Ketchum, public affairs officer for Waste Management. “The resulting debris was cleaned up. There was no damage to the truck.”
She went on to say that every year, the waste industry experiences truck and facility fires that sometimes cause extensive damage to equipment and threaten the safety of their workers.
“All types of batteries have chemistries that can cause fires, but small button batteries, known as lithium-ion batteries, that are found in key fobs, rechargeable tools, appliances and other products, have been identified as the source of fires due to their properties,” added Ketchum. “As lithium-ion batteries age, the soft metal degrades and forms threads that can connect to ignite.”
Businesses and residents are encouraged to not place batteries in the trash or recycling but to use their local household hazardous waste drop-off sites for managing spent batteries of all kinds.
Typical items accepted at the household hazardous waste sites include paint (no empty cans), garden chemicals, automotive and petroleum products, home improvement products, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, and household cleaners. Typical items that are not accepted include ammunition, appliances and tires, vehicle batteries, and trash/empty containers.
Household hazardous waste collection sites
In Pine County, the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility is located in Pine City at the Pine County Highway Department at 405 Airport Rd. NE, Pine City, and is open from Wednesday, May 17 through September on Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In northern Pine County, a site is available and open on Tuesday, May 16 through September in Willow River at 85174 Co. Hwy 61, Willow River, open on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.co.pine.mn.us/document_center/Departments/Solid%20Waste/HHW_2023_Brochure.pdf.
This program is paid for by a $10 assessment on each of the homeowners in the county paid along with property taxes.
In Kanabec County, a joint Household Hazardous Waste/Clean-up Day is held in October. The event is a one day event, and Kanabec County uses funds to pay for the HHW brought in by Kanabec residents through an assessment on each household. The clean-up portion done in conjunction with HHW is done by local 4-H groups, and the recycled items are disposed of at a discounted rate. As part of the East Central Solid Waste Commission (Pine, Kanabec, Chisago and Isanti) Kanabec residents are encouraged to use the recycling and HHW available at surrounding counties that offer the year round HHW and recycling at the rates charged.
In Chisago County, residents can bring their household hazardous waste to the household hazardous waste facility in North Branch. The facility is located in the North Branch Industrial Park at 39649 Grand Avenue, North Branch, Minn. The facility is open Mondays, excluding holidays, from noon to 7 p.m. and the last Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call (651) 213-8920 or visit https://www.chisagocountymn.gov/396/Household-Hazardous-Waste for more information.
For Isanti County residents, the contracted site for dropping off household hazardous waste is also the North Branch facility at the North Branch Industrial Park at 39649 Grand Avenue, North Branch, Minn. Isanti County residents must complete a voucher form located at https://www.co.isanti.mn.us/666/County-Household-Hazardous-Waste-Program.
Download the Household Hazardous Waste Voucher at the link, complete your name, address, and month you plan to visit the CCHHW facility, along with listing the acceptable items you plan to bring (note the quantity, container size(s), and contents). Bring the voucher with you or scan it to the Isanti County Zoning Office for authorization before you visit the facility. You may email to: erica.wilson@co.isanti.mn.us.
