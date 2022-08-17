Taking a vacation has become somewhat of a luxury in the current economy. Many are opting to stay closer to home or have embraced the newly coined “staycation” and are making the best of the solitude found on their own front step. The increase in these trends have brought the market for short-term rentals to a new high.
Airbnb, VRBO (Vacation Rentals By Owner) and other hosted and vacation rentals have become a very popular choice. Advertisements on television and other forms of mass media have made these household names.
But what does this trend bring to local communities in Pine County? Lezlie Sauter, Pine County Economic Development coordinator, has been working on identifying the economic impact as well as the pros and cons to the booming short-term rental business.
What is a short-term rental?
A short-term rental is described as a furnished, self contained apartment or home that is rented for a short period of time, typically by the day, week or month. This is a different rental situation than the annual unfurnished apartments we see today in the rental market. Short-term rentals are an alternative to hotels, sometimes saving 25-50% in cost and have additional amenities such as kitchens, washer and dryer, and other comforts of home you won’t find in a typical hotel room. Outside of vacation purposes, the concept is a popular alternative for those who are traveling or even relocating for their career.
Local impact
Regulations and ordinances for several aspects may be needed for short-term rentals in the future. Health and safety is at the top of this list, ensuring that units are clean, property owners are providing adequate and safe parking and there are fire precautions and safety measures in place as well.
Zoning also needs to be considered for potential nuisances with the influx of people coming and going from the various properties; this may result in restricting short-term rentals to certain zoning districts. Registration of properties may require permitting systems to restrict the number and location of short-term rentals or the number of days per year it can be used as a short-term rental.
Collecting accurate information for taxation as well as the capacity and ability to enforce regulations and ordinances is something elected officials need to consider when contemplating regulating short-term rentals. This includes all shorelands with the exception of Pokegama, Windermere and Nickerson townships, who regulate their own shoreland districts. Rental registrations are required currently for Pine City, Brook Park, Kerrick, Denham, New Dosey, and Kerrick Township.
Housing affordability
A weekend in Pine County in August varies greatly. With Airbnb, the cost per night ranges from $85-$500. The Pine County Assessor’s offices listed a total of 48 short-term rentals. The breakdown of those short-term rentals puts 23 in Pine City, 10 in Hinckley, 6 in Sturgeon Lake, Nickerson and Moose Lake with two each, and Willow River, Kerrick, Grasston, Sandstone, Finlayson and Brook Park each have one.
According to the 2021 County Profiles published by the Minnesota Housing Partnership, Pine County fell third on the list of the ten highest percent of cost-burdened homeowner households at 26%. This means homeowners are paying more than 30% of their annual income on housing. In addition, rent continues to rise faster than wages. These statistics bring another concern that Two Harbors has been facing, a housing shortage due to the short-term rental boom. However, the ability to rent short-term rentals may be a way of making housing costs more affordable for the homeowner.
Further study
Areas to look into deeper are being identified. Currently the role and long-term vision of Pine County, identifying stakeholder groups, community feedback and input, are all being studied. In addition, the data analysis of short-term rentals for average property value, percentage within shorelines and percentage owned by Pine County residents, are statistics that are currently being gathered.
