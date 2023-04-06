If you were to see and talk to Stephanie Berger, you wouldn’t know that she had been through a serious car crash which caused a traumatic brain injury requiring years of therapy. You might not know that six years later, she has come a long way but still has trouble finding words or can’t drive more than 20 minutes at a time without extreme neurofatigue setting in.
To highlight Brain Injury Awareness Month, which occurs in March, Berger shared her story of a traumatic brain injury (TBI), treatment, therapy, and on-going healing.
It wasn’t always this way
Berger grew up in Pine City and did all the things that a young girl would want to do. She graduated from high school and went on to college at St. Cloud State University to become a teacher. She was offered a first grade teaching position at East Central Schools and taught for several years there until Aug. 9, 2017, a day that would change her life.
She was on her way home from a day trip to St. Cloud when she was rear-ended at about 65 miles per hour by a distracted driver, propelling her vehicle into the ditch.
Berger didn’t remember being hit but remembered calling 911. She recalls an ambulance arriving but
neglecting to do a thorough assessment and allowing her to leave the crash with the tow truck driver who would bring her to meet her then boyfriend Alex in Princeton.
The next day, she couldn’t move due to the pain, so she went to the clinic where x-rays determined nothing was broken. The doctor gave her pain meds for a strained ligament and sent her home.
She remembers being miserable but wanting to get back to school as it was almost the beginning of the school year, and she had to prepare her classroom. Still unable to drive, her mom, Peg Skalicky, drove her to the school and offered to help her prepare.
Arriving in the classroom that she had spent years in, Berger recalled looking around and not knowing what to do. “I had my old lesson plans, but I couldn’t remember how to teach or how to prepare for the students,” she said. Her mom suggested they get the crayons out, so they did. With her mom’s help, she set up the classroom and began the school year with students.
‘I looked fine’
But at the end of September, Berger realized her accident caused more issues than she thought. “Visibly I looked fine, but I couldn’t even read,” she recalled. “I knew what letters were and sounds were but couldn’t read. I was embarrassed because I didn’t know what I was doing.”
Beyond not being able to read, it felt like the floor was moving when the kids were moving. “I felt like I was going to fall over,” she said. “The classroom was too bright and too loud. When I couldn’t see the back wall, I realized that there was something more serious happening.”
She took time off but tried to go back to school before Christmas break. “I couldn’t have lunch with anyone anymore and had to lay on the floor to rest my brain so I could make it through the afternoon,” she said.
Berger would need to take more time off and eventually ended up in the hospital in March of 2018. “They said my kidneys were shutting down. My body was attacking itself from all the trauma,” she recalled.
After being in the hospital, she never returned to teaching. “So many people tried to help me stay, but it just got so hard. I didn’t know how much damage I was doing because I wasn’t letting my brain heal and just kept pushing and pushing,” she said.
There is hope
In April, Berger began speech, vision and occupational therapy. “They (doctors) said most of the progress happens in the first two years, but I started almost a year late because I didn’t know the extent of the injury.”
Berger has come a long ways where she can now drive for short periods of time and not drift into the other lane due to the midline shift injury. She doesn’t run into walls and door frames anymore but now has to live a very regimented life without the spontaneity she used to experience. Things like household chores have to be spaced apart. She can stay home and take care of her daughter, but her daughter goes to grandma’s house to give her the rest she needs. Caffeine and alcohol are also a thing of the past.
“I still don’t feel like I’m done improving but have learned how to live with it,” noted Berger. “I used to say ‘old me,’ and now I’ve accepted that this is me.”
Through it all, her husband has been a rock to her, and she and her husband are adding twins to their family this spring. Family has also been supportive but has had a harder time understanding because outwardly she has often appeared to be fine.
Listen to the person experiencing the TBI
Berger’s goal in sharing her story is to let people who have suffered TBIs know that there is hope and to help loved ones of TBI victims better understand the realities of this type of injury to better support them.
“If someone is telling you that they don’t feel good or that things aren’t like they used to be, and just because they look fine, they may not be,” she said. She tells other TBI victims she encounters to not give up hope. “Our brain is always growing and learning and changing. Celebrate the small things. I’ve come so far.”
Any trauma (concussion) to the head should be taken seriously, she adds, whether it be from a direct hit or whiplash, knocked unconscious or not. “If you broke your ankle, you would be told to take it easy, stay off of it, give it time to heal,” noted Berger. The same goes for your injured brain, she added.
“There are so many symptoms that I’ve experienced and still do such as headaches, overstimulation to lights and sounds, difficulty with memory and concentration, feeling foggy and sleep issues. Your brain controls everything in your body and the symptoms are your brain’s way of saying it’s not OK,” noted Berger.
She does believe that not taking the time to rest after her accident and doing too much too soon set her back. “You know yourself better than anyone else; if you don’t feel right keep advocating for help,” she added. “You only get one brain – take care of it!”
For more information on traumatic brain injuries, visit the Brain Injuries Association of American at https://www.biausa.org/public-affairs/public-awareness/brain-injury-awareness. Berger has been part of a support group that meets in Duluth. For more information on support groups around the state, visit the Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance at https://www.braininjurymn.org/.
