19th annual Pine County Master Gardener horticulture day March 25

Learn all about planting for pollinators, mushrooms, garden botany, climate impact on gardening, and spiders in your garden at the 19th Annual Pine County Master Gardener Horticulture Day on Saturday, March 25 at the Pine City High School. The day begins with registration, coffee, and exhibits at 8 a.m. and runs to 2 p.m. 

