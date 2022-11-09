Shortly before midnight on October 20, law enforcement responded to a report of two males running from one property in Sandstone onto another and appeared to be hiding.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement viewed surveillance footage provided by the property owner that made the report and it showed a man hiding in the reporters backyard bushes and a second man checking his face for injuries. The footage also captured a newer model Ford pickup backing out of the property the men ran from.
Thomas Joseph Colton, 38, of Sandstone was named by the two men, who were identified as father and son. Allegedly Colton pulled up to the son, 32, and accused him of stealing his property while he was in jail. Colton brandished a handgun, removed the son from his bike and pulled him into the residence at 605 Commercial Avenue in Sandstone, where the father, 63, was inside. Colton slapped the son in the face and also punched him in the jaw, which was consistent with the marks observed on the son’s face and neck.
The father and son then showed Colton around the home to prove that his property was not there. Colton was allegedly armed the entire time with a handgun and also had a bottle of Jagermeister and threatened to hit the son with the bottle. Colton appeared to be intoxicated. Colton, along with the father and son, returned to the upstairs of the home where Colton then aimed the gun between the son’s eyes and threatened to shoot him. Allegedly Colton then stated that “It is either going to be you or him,” referring to shooting one of the men. Colton took the father’s phone so he couldnt call law enforcement and threatened to physically assault the father before demanding the men remove their clothing and go into the basement. While being taken to the basement, the father was able to escape out the front door, which prompted Colton to get in the truck and leave.
According to the criminal complaint, after law enforcement took statements from the father and son, they went to the home of Colton’s father where the truck was found and the hood was still warm to the touch. Colton’s father permitted law enforcement to search the home after being informed that they had probable cause for Colton’s arrest. Colton was found to be hiding behind a couch and was taken into custody. The search of the home resulted in the finding of two firearms, though neither matched the firearm used during the assault. A search of the truck turned up four boxes of .38 ammunition, as well as loose rounds near the boxes. Colton’s father gave law enforcement property that he said Colton had brought into the home, which was a box of 9mm Magtech ammunition with 16 rounds missing and the phone Colton took from the father during the assault.
Criminal records for Colton show two 2020 convictions of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance that prohibit him from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
Colton is charged with one count of first degree felony aggravated robbery, one count of second degree felony assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of felony possession of a firearm/ammunition. If convicted, Colton could face up to 47 combined years in prison and/or up to $79,000 in combined fines.
