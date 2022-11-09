Be prepared to be transported to Agrabah when you attend this year’s fall musical, Aladdin Jr.,at East Central High School.
The show’s synopsis reads: The story you know and love has been given the royal treatment! Aladdin and his three friends, Babkak, Omar and Kassim, are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes. Wanting to earn the respect of the princess, Jasmine, Aladdin embarks on an adventure that will test his will and his moral character. With expanded characters, new songs, and more thrills, this new adaptation of the beloved story will open up “a whole new world” for your young performers!
The show is headed up by first-time director, Amber Benner. She is also the elementary administrative assistant, and has proven many times that she is committed to the East Central community. After COVID there was a need for lifeguards, with no lifeguards, the kids could not be in the pool. So, she took the classes and became a lifeguard. There was no one to teach swim lessons, she became a certified instructor so the kids could have swim lessons.
Benner is no stranger to the theater. She was a performer and singer throughout her school career. Her decision to tackle this year’s fall musical came from her passion for kids. Since COVID hit, Benner explained, kids have missed out on so many opportunities. “I didn’t want them to miss one more thing. Especially the seniors, this is their last opportunity for a high school musical,” she said.
Benner’s first idea was to have the students direct their own play. “My thought was it was all going to be the kids, I was just going to be the adult and let them decide how the play would go,” she said. “But it’s way more than kids can handle,” she said with a sigh.
“There are 28 kids in the production and only a few of them have been in productions before. We are discovering some amazing talent in our school,” said Benner. The kids are all very involved in making the show a success, said Benner. They are stepping up in so many ways. From behind the scenes help, to taking on the majority of the choreography.
As the saying goes, it takes a village. That statement is also true in the theater, it takes a community to make it work. Benner is being mentored by former East Central teacher and director, Kathy Ebnet. This is made possible by a grant from the Perpich Center for the Arts. The costumes for this year’s production are being fashioned and sewn by Julie Domogalla. Keith Kosbab has again built the sets, and many members of the EC community have chipped in to make the production a success.
What is her favorite part of the process so far? “I love to watch the kids laugh. I love to watch them step outside of their shell and create a character that is what they think is dorky or weird, then they go with it. I’m like YES, please make your character do that…it catches you off guard and makes you laugh. I like to watch the kids have fun. I like to watch them laugh, and be carefree, be kids. That’s my favorite part about it for sure.”
Performance dates are Nov. 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 20. Pre-sale tickets are available at the East Central High School office front desk.
