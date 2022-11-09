Alladin Jr.

East Central students are hard at work rehearshing for their production of Aladdin Jr. Performances will be held Nov. 17-19 in the East Central auditorium. Tickets will be available for pre-sale in the high school office.

 

 Julie domogalla | Submitted

Be prepared to be transported to Agrabah when you attend this year’s fall musical, Aladdin Jr.,at East Central High School. 

