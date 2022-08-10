If someone were to ask you how often you get sick of, frustrated, annoyed, or just plain angry, how would you respond? Sometimes? Frequently? Very infrequently? Rarely? Often? A lot? It’s often a very hard to answer question, especially if we’re being honest.
What would you say if you were asked to identify what you’re frustrated or angry about? That, too, can be hard to answer, maybe even harder than figuring how often you become frustrated or angry. Sometimes we don’t know why we’re angry, we just know that we are. That in itself is irritating and frustrating, and enough to make you even angrier to where you find yourself saying, “Really?! Come on!! What’s wrong with me?!! Sometimes we even get angry at God.
It’s OK that you’re asking if something is wrong with you. There is. Now, …. take a deep breath and also know that you’re not the only one. We all have the same thing wrong with each of us. It’s sin. Sin is the one thing in each of us that makes us frustrated and angry. Sin in us means that peace, the kind of peace that is only from God, cannot exist within us.
Part of the effect of that sin is a never-dying urge to always be in control. Not just over ourselves, but all the things, people, and even events in our lives. Often, this desire to control everything makes us frustrated and angry when something, …. anything, …. doesn’t go ‘our way.’ We then try to justify being frustrated and angry. Not sure if that’s true? Consider this: We’re often ‘at odds’ with one another in groups or individually, even family. No surprise there, we’re sinful, fallen humans, right? But, … we sometimes fail to see that we’re often working toward the same goal, yet spend time only pointing out what is wrong with the ideas or actions of others. And what often follows is someone being accused of a ‘hidden agenda’, ulterior motive, or other such ‘reason’ to ‘prove’ why a particular idea or action is wrong without actually examining the whole idea or action itself. We have even tried to justify being angry toward someone when we’re not able to eat when we wanted to. We call it being “hangry” and act like it’s an acceptable reason for our behavior.
Although we cannot rid ourselves of our sinful nature while we are here on earth, God has already cleansed the sin from every believer. This happened through the willingness of Jesus the Christ to shed His blood on the cross. The sin effects of frustration and anger are replaced with the Peace of God. We have God’s fulfilled promise of His Peace for eternity. God could have gotten frustrated and angry with us. Instead, He loves us and gave us His Son and His Peace. Let His example of love and peace be seen in you every day!
God’s richest blessings and peace to you, today and every day!
Mike Metzler is the pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hinckley, Minn. He can be reached at 320-384-6267
