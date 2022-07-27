Pastor Vic Elfstrum

I have always loved the book of Philippians, largely because of its very positive and encouraging tone.  In the 20th verse of the first chapter Paul wrote, “…it is my eager expectation and hope that I will not be at all ashamed, but that with full courage now as always Christ will be honored in my body, whether by life or death. For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain!”  

