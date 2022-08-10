Late summer sounds for birds of a feather

Kate Crowley
A month ago, when my husband and I walked down our road, we had birds singing on either side of us. I walked it last week and the silence was overwhelming. We are past the breeding/nesting season and so the birds are quietly going about their business finding food, and building up a fat supply for the fall migration. But there are still a lot of birds around and I enjoy hearing their songs and calls.
On Saturday, I left Osprey Wilds ELC around 7 p.m. and as I walked across the parking lot, I could hear the wonderful chittering sounds made by Purple Martins. I looked up and could see these largest members of the Swallow family sweeping back and forth – probably catching insects. Others were flying in and out of the special nest boxes that are arranged on a tall pole. It used to be that these pretty deep dark purple birds were found on almost all farmsteads, but as the small farms disappeared, so did the martins. The Center put the nest boxes up some years ago and it took a while for the martins to return, but as the saying goes, “if you build it and they will come”.
At our house there is still lots of bird activity. As I sat on the deck yesterday, I heard a couple of Great Crested Flycatchers calling from the woods across the road. They make a loud, high pitched ‘wheep’ sound. I never got a look at them, but I was kind of surprised to hear them so late in the season.
We continue to hang suet feeders in the summer months because we know that suet is so popular with so many different birds – Blue Jays, Red-winged Blackbirds, Hairy and Downy Woodpeckers, White-breasted and Red-breasted Nuthatches all take turns visiting the small metal cages that hold the suet. One afternoon I watched as an adult Red-breasted Nuthatch fed its full-grown offspring bits of suet. The youngster sat on the trunk of the maple tree, fluttering its wings and twittering plaintively. It is fully grown, able to fly and I’m sure able to feed itself, but as long as mom or dad was willing to feed it, it would continue to beg.
The Ruby-throated Hummingbird family makes regular forays to our two nectar (sugar water) feeders. I believe it to be a family because there is only one male (with the brilliant ruby throat) and the other three lack that. The female and juveniles have a white throat. Even though they are all related, there is little patience or sharing when it comes to visiting the feeders. I rarely see more than one bird at the feeders at a time. There are lots of buzzing chase flights, sometimes just passing over our heads as we sit at the patio table. Everyone I know who feeds hummingbirds enjoys their antics. They are truly mesmerizing in their abilities to fly up, down, backwards and in one place. So much energy in such a tiny body.
The other group of birds that I’m seeing a lot of are the American Robins. I know they are not anything special to many people, but this year we have seen more than any other year and I know they must have nested on our property, because there are even more than there were in the spring. I don’t know what was different about this year that attracted them to our place. We have sandy soil, so earthworms are not plentiful. I don’t think I’ll find an answer to this mystery, but I’m still glad to have them here.
Robins often have two broods, which would be another reason we’re seeing so many. The male keeps an eye on and cares for the first brood when they fledge, while his mate incubates the second brood. At night a family will roost communally if the young are strong enough to fly into the trees. One thing I recently learned about robins is that during the 1950s when DDT was sprayed for Dutch Elm disease, the poisoned leaves that would fall, would be processed by earthworms which were then eaten by the robins, leading to death or reproductive failure. An early warning of a “Silent Spring”.
There are other birds, like the American Goldfinch, Purple Finch and Mourning Doves, still present, but we are no longer seeing the Rose-breasted Grosbeaks. August is the month when we have to really enjoy the variety of birds because by September the tide will turn, and we will gradually lose all our special summer visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.