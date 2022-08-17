Spotlight on Faith Pastor Brenda Wicklund

J.K. Rowling in her series of books on the character Harry Potter is still quite popular in our times. One of our granddaughters is listening, reading and watching after many years of popularity.  It definitely is a series on good and evil, many times evil winning out, yet in the end good reigns. Harry Potter struggles with good and evil, and at one point, he realizes he has both in his mind.  His mentor, Dumbledore, tells him (and I paraphrase and generalize) that life is about choices. We have a choice to do good or evil, the right or the wrong, it is our choice in many instances.

