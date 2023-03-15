Sheriff Report
March 6, 10:10 a.m., report of vehicle prowl, Highway 23, Finlayson
March 6, 3:11 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Bear Road, Hinckley
March 6, 8:51 p.m., report of order violation, Partridge Drive, Askov
March 6, 9:19 p.m., report of intoxicated person, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
March 7, 11:27 a.m., report of theft, Main Street E, Hinckley
March 7, 1:21 p.m., report of personal injury, Alma Razor Road, Hinckley
March 7, 2:53 p.m., report of vehicle fire, Lost Fawn Road, Hinckley
March 7, 6:12 p.m., report of traffic stop, County Road 39, Rutledge
March 7, 6:28 p.m., report of attempt pickup, County Highway 61, Willow River
March 8, 12:58 a.m., report of informational, Quarry Place, Sandstone
March 8, 5:08 p.m., report of traffic stop, State Highway 23, Sandstone
March 8, 5:27 p.m., report of hit and run property, Lundorff Drive, Sandstone
March 8, 7:18 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Avenue N, Sandstone
March 8, 7:34 p.m., report of traffic stop, County Highway 61, Willow River
March 9, 6:04 a.m., report of vehicle in ditch, County Highway 61, Hinckley
March 9, 6:50 a.m., report of damage to property, I-3 N, Finlayson
March 9, 10:18 a.m., report of search warrant, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
March 9, 2:30 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, Vossevangen Way, Askov
March 9, 6:10 p.m., report of drug incident, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
March 9, 8:32 p.m., report of search warrant, Hinckley road, Hinckley
March 10, 12:42 a.m., report of overdose, Division Street, Sandstone
March 10, 1:22 a.m., report of disturbance, County Highway 61, Willow River
March 10, 8:32 a.m., report of domestic disturbance, Old Military Road, Sandstone
March 10, 10:11 a.m., report of disturbance, Lawler Avenue S, Hinckley
March 10, 10:56 a.m., report of theft, Highway 23, Finlayson
March 10, 3:35 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Avenue N, Sandstone
March 10, 3:51 p.m., report of traffic stop, Angle Avenue, Sandstone
March 10, 4:12 p.m., report of traffic stop, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
March 10, 4:58 p.m., report of intoxicated person, Highway 23, Finlayson
March 11, 6:31 a.m., report of informational, County Road 43, Willow River
Jail Roster
March 6
Aleman, Shawnee Dawn
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent-Identity-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Sterry, Nicholas Wesley
Probable Cause: Burglary 1st Deg-Dwelling-Occupied-Non-Accomplice Present
March 7
Schultz, John Thomas
Parole/Probation Violation: Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Domestic Assault-Felony
Vandevere, Sheila Starr
Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Arrest of Adult
Willhite, Jonathan Allan
Parole/Probation Violation: Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure
March 8
Finken, Melissa Marie
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by McLeod
Huang, Jin Feng
Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption; Crime Described
Nestor, Dylan James
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Receiving Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Conviction-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
March 9
Giampolo, Christopher Michael
Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Theft-Find and Appropriate Lost Property
Moo, Nay
Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Issued by Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Nelson, Mesai Matthew
Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Reinke, Garrett Gustuf
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pharmacy-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Rice, Daniel Joseph
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Williams, Jamie Pedro
Probable Cause: Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
March 10
Graham, Anthony Valon
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Arrest of Adult
Kotchen, Alexander
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Pitreski, Kevin John
Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Maki, Brandon Jack
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Schultz, Elise Marie
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Arrest of Adult
Reshetar, John Vincent
Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
Storbeo, Megan Marie
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of ADult
March 11
Jacobson, Lyn Franklin
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Johnson, Brianna
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Willert, Travis Jo Claire
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
March 12
King, Justin Derek
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.