Sheriff Report
February 14, 9:46 a.m., report of property lost/found, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
February 14, 10:36 a.m., report of gas leak in/out, State Highway 23 S, Sandstone
February 14, 2:36 p.m., report of order violation, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
February 14, 2:45 p.m., report of repeat offender, Pahkala Road, Finlayson
February 14, 5:03 p.m., report of customer trouble, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
February 14, 9:02 p.m., report of theft, Finland Avenue, Finlayson
February 15, 12:01 a.m., report of trespass, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
February 15, 8:28 a.m., report of search warrant, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
February 15, 12: 18 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Wildlife Road, Hinckley
February 15, 4:42 p.m., report of incident with squad, State Highway 23 S, Sandstone
February 15, 5:05 p.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
February 16, 12:43 a.m., report of miscellaneous fire call, Old Military Road S, Sandstone
February 16, 7:35 p.m., report of traffic stop, Weber Avenue S, Hinckley
February 16, 8:55 p.m., report of traffic stop, Morris Avenue S, Hinckley
February 16, 8:58 p.m., report of check welfare, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
February 16, 10:38 p.m., report of vehicle information call, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
February 17, 1:45 p.m., report of order violation, Lawler Avenue S, Hinckley
February 17, 8:30 p.m., report of vehicle information call, Bear Lane, Sandstone
February 18, 2:26 a.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
February 18, 8:31 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Grace Lake Road, Hinckley
February 18, 2:13 p.m., report of traffic stop, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
February 18, 3:03 p.m., report of traffic stop, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
February 18, 9:39 p.m., report of informational, Court Avenue S, Sandstone
Jail Roster
February 13
Lyback, Todd Wayne
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Ruse, Auston Lee
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property
February 14
Croon, Kara Jane
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Kangas, Randy John
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant-Arrest of Adult
February 15
Auers, Christopher John Jr.
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
Martin, Jeremy James
Pine County Warrant-Arrest-Misdemeanor-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Norby, Daniel Gordon
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic Collision-Driver Involved Fails to Stop for Collision-Drives or Attended Vehicle-Drugs-2nd Degree-Posses 25 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Criminal Vehicular Operation-Great Bodily Harm-Driver Who Causes Collision Leaves Scene-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit 55 MPH Where Appropriate-Arrest of Adult
February 16
Harris, Stephanie Ann
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Lilyerd, Michael James
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Justin Clinton Duane
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
February 17
Leibel, Holly Marie
Summons: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Pepera, David Larry
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Arrest of Adult
Warmbo, Rebeca Lee
Probable Cause: Receiving Stolen Property
Ziegler, Michael Gene
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
February 18
Bee, Kyaw Be
Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued by Ramsey
Kuchenmeister, Kyle
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With no Remuneration-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted- Probation Violation-Arrest of Adult
Leecy, Deandrea Jewell
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Riley, Richard John
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
February 19
Chaboyea, Lakota
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Arrest of Adult
Honsey, Daisha Shelene
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Traffic-DWI-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Owen, Angela Madrice
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Timothy Richard
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions
