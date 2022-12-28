Jail Roster
December 19
Ford, Greyman Wonzayall
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
December 20
Kotchen, Alexander
Raymond Schult
Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Riebe, Darrel John
Probable Cause: Trafffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process
Staples, Spring Dawn
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Disorderly Conduct
December 21
Wheelecor, Robert Aurther
Parole/Probation Violation: Probation Violation (Arrest of Adult)
December 23
Bowman, Neil Gunner
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic-DWI-Operating Motor Vehicle Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Laino, Matthew John
Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Lemke, Katilyn Alexis
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison -Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
December 24
Boeke, Alyssa Sue
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4- Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Fedder, Bradley Elmer
Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Kochen, Alexander
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
McFerran, Bryan Roy
Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired;Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
December 25
Bourgoin, Anthony
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License for Vehicle Class or Type-Arrest of Adult
Medina, Manuel Compos
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
VanVleet, Jacob Clifton
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Arrest of Adult
