Sheriff Report
July 11, 3:22 p.m., report of animal bite, Wild Haven Road, Bruno
July 11, 5:31 p.m., report of criminal sex conduct, State Highway 123, Sandstone
July 12, 12:01 p.m., report of miscellaneous fire call, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
July 12, 8:30 a.m., report of search warrant, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
July 12, 10:58 a.m., report of informational, Jensen Road, Askov
July 12, 11:40 a.m., report of theft, 1st Street NE, Hinckley
July 12, 5:29 p.m., report of incident with squad, Old Highway 61 S, Hinckley
July 12, 6:10 p.m., report of civil matter, 1st Avenue, Sandstone
July 13, 5:31 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Grace Lake Road, Hinckley
July 13, 6:11 a.m., report of burglary, Highway 23 N, Sandstone
July 13, 8:50 a.m., report of burglary, Swede Aly, Hinckley
July 13, 9:00 a.m., report of call back, Ginew Trail, Hinckley
July 13, 12:12 p.m., report of property lost/found, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
July 13, 1:15 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Old Highway 61 S, Hinckley
July 13, 2:35 p.m., report of burglary, Emma Road, Hinckley
July 13, 6:39 p.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
July 13, 8:40 p.m., report of disturbance, Quarry Place, Sandstone
July 14, 12:36 a.m., report of order violation, 2nd Street SE, Hinckley
July 14, 2:41 p.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
July 14, 5:00 p.m., report of disturbance, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
July 14, 5:25 p.m., report of burglary, State Highway 18, Finlayson
July 14, 6:19 p.m., report of disturbance, Zhegwanabik Avenue, Hinckley
July 15, 3:13 p.m., report of theft, Highway 23, Finlayson
July 15, 4:12 p.m., report of personal injury/offense, State Highway 23, Bruno
July 15, 6:13 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Avenue N, Sandstone
July 15, 11:18 p.m., report of traffic stop, Quarry Place, Sandstone
Jail Roster
July 10
Greenly, Lee Marvin
Probable Cause: Receiving Stolen Property
Hanson, Joseph Samuel
Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Nelson, Christopher
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Peterson, Nicholas Earl
Pine County Warrant Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent
Roberts, Christopher
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Contempt of Court-Fail to Pay Ordered Child Support-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
July 11
Kelleher, Richard Charles
Under Sentence-Serving 2 Days-Concurrent
Sjostrom, Michael Alan
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Arrest of Adult
July 12
Dunkley, Jordan
Under Sentence-Convicted-Assault-5th-Same Victim-Two or More Previous Convictions-Arrest of Adult
Welle, Robin Marie
Under Sentence-Convicted-Public Assistance/Food Stamp/Food Support-Declaration Requirement-Arrest of Adult
July 13
LaFave, Valerie Marie
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Murray, Wally James
Pre-Trail Supervision Violation-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration Under 18/Contact Under 14-Fear of Great Bodily Harm-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order-Arrest of Adult
Rice, Daniel Joseph
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Felon Convicted Crime of Violence-Firearm Violation-Crime Against Admin Juse-FE-Parole Violation-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Spooner, Michael
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Disorderly Conduct
July 14
Basset, Nicholas Timothy
Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation Warrant
Benjamin, Kendra Marie
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Carlson, Stacy Ann
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Payment, Michaela
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Just From Other State-Arrest of Adult
Pederson, Travis Lee
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Possession of Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud-Arrest of Adult
Reed, Ashley Ann
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Procure/Possess/Control by Fraud or Deceit-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Staples, Alexis Marie
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Williams, Jamie Pedro
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
July 15
Hinkley, Christopher
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Arrest of Adult
Woodman, Jennifer Lynn
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
July 16
Johnston, Jennifer Jo
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Submit to Chemical Test-Arrest of Adult
Klecker, Anthony
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
Otis, Zachary Chase
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
