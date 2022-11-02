Oh deer, area venison processors

Deer hunting is a favorite past time for many northland residents. Howerver, this year the warmer weather can create a problem for  hunters  as the deer need to be processed faster than in colder seasons. It’s a good idea to know who the local proccessing businesses are, what they do  and what they accept.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.