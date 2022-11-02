Oh deer, area venison processors

Deer hunting is a favorite past time for many northland residents. Howerver, this year the warmer weather can create a problem for hunters as the deer need to be processed faster than in colder seasons. It’s a good idea to know who the local proccessing businesses are, what they do and what they accept.
Steve and Kelly Schneider of Schneider Custom Meats, Askov are gearing up for the upcoming deer hunting season but want customers to be mindful of the potential warm temperatures.
“Really anything above 50 degrees is that danger zone,” said Steve Schneider. “Hunters should plan on gutting the deer immediately and dropping it off as soon as possible to be processed.”
Schneider Custom Meats is one of the few processing businesses that take full carcasses.
“If you can’t drop your deer off immediately, it is best to hang it in the shade versus laying it on the ground packed with ice,” said Schneider. “Hanging it up allows for better airflow.”
The deer must be gutted, tagged with the site tag and registered in order to be accepted.
They refuse to accept any wild game carcasses or trim that appears to have been mishandled or unsanitary, according to their website. They also stress that meat in black garbage bags will not be accepted.
Other processors do not accept the full carcasses.
TJ’s in Mahtowa only accepts the deer trimmings.
“Customers can expect about an average of a two-week turnaround or less to get their meat processed,” said Renee Gaffney, one of TJ’s owners. “We guarantee that they receive their own venison back.”
Schneider Custom Meats, Askov; accepts the whole carcass and provides: skinning, deboning, grinding, wrapping, and hide must be on.
TJ’s Market, Mahtowa: accepts off-bone venison meat only
