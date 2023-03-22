Sheriff Report
March 13, 3:19 a.m., report of search warrant, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
March 13, 9:38 a.m., report of hit and run property, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
March 13, 10:00 a.m., report of search warrant, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
March 13, 12:39 p.m., report of traffic stop, Hammond Road, Finlayson
March 13, 12:53 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Myrvold Drive, Finlayson
March 13, 4:09 p.m., report of drug incident, Lady Luck Drive Hinckley
March 13, 6:19 p.m., report of damage to property, Diana Lane, Finlayson
March 13, 6:58 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Commercial Avenue N, Sandstone
March 14, 3:01 p.m., report of search warrant, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
March 14, 8:54 p.m., report of intoxicated person, County Highway 61, Willow River
March 15, 8:26 p.m., report of structure fire, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
March 15, 11:24 p.m., report of disturbance, Morris Avenue S, Hinckley
March 16, 12:59 a.m., report of traffic stop, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
March 16, 2:55 a.m., report of overdose, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
March 16, 9:57 a.m., report of call back, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
March 16, 1:31 p.m., report of assist other agency, State Highway 18, Finlayson
March 16, 8:16 p.m., report of vehicle theft, Morris Avenue S, Hinckley
March 16, 9:27 p.m., report of call back, Duxbury Road, Sandstone
March 17, 4:39 a.m., report of disturbance, Norden Road, Bruno
March 17, 7:49 a.m., report of search warrant, Park Hills Road, Bruno
March 17, 10:58 a.m., report of MVA property damage, County Highway 61, Sandstone
March 18, 12:26 a.m., report of disturbance, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
March 18, 9:23 a.m., report of personal injury, Partridge Drive, Askov
March 18, 11:47 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
March 18, 3:47 p.m., report of vehicle fire, Skunk Lake Road, Sandstone
March 18, 6:53 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
March 18, 9:00 p.m., report of disturbance, Oak Avenue, Hinckley
Jail Roster
March 13
Hagfors, Anthony Alan
Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Miner, Thomas Lee
Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation Warrant Issued by Carlton-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Notch, Sharilyn Marie
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Drew William
Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation Warrant Issued by Carver
Walker, Miranda
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Issue Dishonored Check-Offense-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 25 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Public Nuisance-Failure/Refusal To Vacate Premises-Theft-By Swindle-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-3rd Degree-Sale-Narcotic
March 14
Bowman, Cory James
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Hanson, Christopher
Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-3rd Degree-Penetration Under 18-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer
Maki, Brandon Jack
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Crow Wing
Martin, Shannon Leigh
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Mosay, Derek Raymond
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Arrest of Adult
Roberts, Gary Ronald
Probable Cause: Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-Use Tear Gas to Immobilize-Not Protect Self/Property
Roseland, Dalton Kenneth
Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant
March 15
Kegg, Lance Benjamin
Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
Say, Moo
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Shuey, Eric David
Summons: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Wiborg, Nicole Krista
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter Without Owner Permission-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
March 16
Huhta, Susan Kaye
Probable Cause: Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Traffic DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Kost, David James
Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Driver’s License-Driving Restrictions-Alcohol/Controlled Substance; Violations-Traffic DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Nelson, Mesai Matthew
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Ruse, Andrew Clifford
Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card
Wefel, William John
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
March 17
Engel, Christina Lynn
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Luster, Freddie Lee
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-Careless Driving-Operate Any Vehicle Carelessly on Street or Highway-Arrest of Adult
Petersen, Ryan William
Probable Cause: Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation-Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption; Crime Described-Motor Vehicle Registration-Operate Motor Vehicle With Expired Registration-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use of Possession Prohibited-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Sutton, Travis James
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration
Townsend, Roy Eugene
Under Sentence-Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
March 18
Aitken, Douglas William
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic Regulation-Seat Belt Required-Driver and Passengers Must Use-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Motor Vehicle-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Arnt, Gregory James
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Hashi, Shakur Awale
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass
Snyder, Bill Joe
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Assault-4th degree-Peace Officer-Throws/Transfers Bodily Fluids or Feces At or Onto Officer-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or FightingHold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Arrest of Adult
Williams, Adam
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Arrest of Adult
March 19
Kappauf, Sherry Marie
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors
Snyder, Angila Rae
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic-DWI-Operator Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
