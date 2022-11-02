Sheriff Report
October 24, 10:46 a.m., report of damage to vehicle, State Highway 123, Sandstone
October 24, 2:27 p.m., report of theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
October 25, 9:56 a.m., report of damage to property, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
October 25, 11:23 a.m., report of vehicle theft, Cori Lane, Sturgeon Lake
October 25, 11:32 a.m., report of structure fire, 1st Street NW, Hinckley
October 25, 12:06 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Pokegama Creek, Brook Park
October 26, 6:01 a.m., report of structure fire, Steves Drive, Finlayson
October 26, 8:45 a.m., report of theft, Birch Bark Road, Brook Park
October 26, property lost/found, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
October 26, 5:37 p.m., report of theft, Groningen Road, Sandstone
October 27, 11:20 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Old Highway 61 S, Hinckley
October 27, 3:36 p.m., report of child porn, Main Street E, Hinckley
October 28, 5:31 a.m., report of theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
October 28, 7:54 a.m., report of theft, Dixon Line Road, Finlayson
October 28, 8:12 a.m., report of disturbance, Badger Road, Sandstone
October 28, 10:56 a.m., report of traffic stop, Morris Avenue S, Hinckley
October 28, 1:20 p.m., report of property lost/found, River Chase Road, Hinckley
October 28, 10:20 a.m., report of assault, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
October 29, 4:29 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Highway 23, Bruno
October 29, 8:54 a.m., report of burglary, Dunn Avenue N, Hinckley
October 29, 8:55 a.m., report of assault with weapon, Zhingob Avenue, Hinckley
October 29, 10:28 a.m., report of theft, 2nd Avenue, Rutledge
October 29, 2:24 p.m., report of structure fire, Sod Road, Brook Park
October 29, 5:10 p.m., report of theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
October 29, 7:35 p.m., report of trespass, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
October 29, 11:32 p.m., report of disturbance, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
Jail Roster
October 24
Anderson, Corey Scott
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Procure/Possess/Control by Fraud or Deceit-Arrest of Adult
Hunt, Brandon Paul
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
LaFave, Edward James
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud
October 25
Norell, Ashley Lynn
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Case was Exceptionally Cleared-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Arrest of Adult
Peltier, Samantha Jo
Probable Cause: Arson-1st Degree-Building-Knows Person is Present-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
Scofield, Jeffrey Michael
Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-By Strangulation
Sterry, Nicholas Wesley
Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
Wefel, William John
Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Intoxicating Substance-Impaired-Traffic DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant
October 26
Martin, Rayna Rea
Probable Cause: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle
October 27
Dingels, Breanna Christine
Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Voss, Tony Robert Jon
Parole/Probation Violation: Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure
Wood, Brett Michael
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
October 28
Bjerke, Hannah Caroline
Probable Cause: Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession-Crime Described-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Stoddard, Paul Michael
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd Degree-Contact Under 16 Significant Relationship-Multiple Acts-Criminal Sexual Conduct-2nd Degree-Contact-2nd Degree-Contact-Fear Great Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
Workman, Dylan Duane
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Violate Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other than a Motor Vehicle-Burglary-1st Deg-Assault Person In Build/On Property-Damage to Prop-3rd Deg-Bias-Value Reduced $1-$500-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
October 29
Hafford, Alyssa Ann
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
Hughes, Timothy James
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State
Lance, Running Free
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-4th Deg-to Commit Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Larson, Scott Paul
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Peltier, Samantha Jo
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Premises of Another; Refuse to Depart-Arrest of Adult
Puckett, Joseph Keith
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
Purull, Jesse Chad
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-4th Deg-to Commit Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Sikkink, Amber Mae
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Skinaway, Perry Don Sr.
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Veek, Aaron Kelly
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
October 30
Bedell, Ricky James
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Jones, Jason Edward
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
Mayer, Tristan Daniel
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Underage Drinking and Driving; Crime Described-Liquor-Consumption by Persons Under 21-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult
Schwarzkopf, Robert
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Failure to appear-Charged/Convicted Gross Misd/Misd-Arrest of Adult
