Sheriff Report
October 10, 9:14 a.m., report of animal bite, County Road 43, Willow River
October 10, 10:25 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, Patridge Creek, Askov
October 10, 11:09 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Iron Horse Road, Hinckley
October 10, 2:56 p.m., report of burglary, Lake Alma Road, Hinckley
October 11, 8:50 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Koecher Road, Kerrick
October 11, 10:56 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street E, Hinckley
October 11, 1:18 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street E, Hinckley
October 11, 1:53 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street E, Hinckley
October 11, 3:02 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Jackson Road, Bruno
October 11, 8:37 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Long Lake Road, Willow River
October 12, 12:01 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street E, Hinckley
October 12, 3:11 p.m., report of vehicle fire, State Highway 18, Finlayson
October 12, 5:19 p.m., report of theft, Denham Road, Finlayson
October 12, 8:41 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Cloverdale Road, Sandstone
October 13, 9:58 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, Highway 23, Finlayson
October 13, 5:32 p.m., report of vehicle information call, Commercial Avenue N, Sandstone
October 13, 9:11 p.m., report of animal bite, Scotch Pine Road, Finlayson
October 14, 12:02 a.m., report of damage to vehicle, Lady Luck Drive
October 14, 5:25 p.m., report found drug, Main Avenue S, Sandstone
October 14, 5:32 p.m., report of unwanted person, Cane Creek Road, Askov
October 14, 6:26 p.m., report of theft, 1st Street NE, Hinckley
October 15, 8:29 a.m., report of burglary, State Line Road, Sandstone
October 15, 12:37 p.m., report of burglary, Kingsale Road, Sandstone
October 15, 9:32 p.m., report of order violation, Mission Creek Run, Brook Park
October 15, 9:43 p.m., report of medical, Alma Razor Road, Hinckley
Jail Roster
October 10
Kelly, Eugene Richard
Pine County Warrant-Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
McGrath, Gerard Joseph
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Assisted/Advised-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Domestict-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Pantlin, Joshua Lee
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic Collision-Failure to Notify Owner of Damaged Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Ramos, Jessica Marie
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Strusz, Chelsey Marie
Probable Cause: 5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
October 11
Bearhart, Waneta Ann
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Elling, Kyla Raine
Pine County Warrant-Felony Warrant-Issued by Pine-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm-Disorderly Conduct
October 12
Harris, Sarah Natasha
Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant
Lowrie, Samuel Lloyd
Hold For Other Agency-Con fined But Not Convicted-Failure to Appear-Gross Misd/Misd-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Arrest of Adult
Schrieffer, Arleen Ann
Probable Cause: Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications-Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 call-Domestic Assault- Misdemeanor Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
October 13
Hofford, Brady Laine
Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Scott, Anthony Winston
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Torgerson, Jolene Lynn
Probable Cause: DWI-Second Degree-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Workman, William Chris
Probable Cause: Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
October 14
Grass, Tory Elizabeth
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant
Grundmann, Kaylee
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Fraud-Use-No Consent
Johnson, Christopher
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Stromer, Kyle Jon
Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Wilkie, Shawn Wayne
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
Williams, Merrick
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
October 15
Dillan, Courtney Lee
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
Luna, Alan Jesus
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Palmer, Richard Edward
Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test
Nelson, Anastasia
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Vehicular Homicide-Operate Motor Vehicle With Negligence-Under Influence Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
October 16
Bower, Dewayne Eugene
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.