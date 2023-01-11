Sheriff Report
January 2, 7:14 a.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
January 2, 10:22 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Laketown Road, Sturgeon Lake
January 2, 4:29 p.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
January 3, 2:05 a.m., report of damage to vehicle, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
January 3, 8:59 a.m., report of vehicle prowl, 7th Street SE, Hinckley
January 3, 11:51 a.m., report of drug incident, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
January 3, 1:23 p.m., report of theft, Dell Road, Sandstone
January 3, 2:44 p.m., report of assist other agency, Highway 23 N, Sandstone
January 3, 3:20 p.m., report of lift assist, Main Avenue N, Sandstone
January 4, 11:17 a.m., report of overdose, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
January 4, 1:41 a.m., report of search warrant, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
January 4, 2:45 p.m., report of search warrant, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
January 4, 4:57 p.m., report of search warrant, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
January 4, 5:33 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Avenue N, Sandstone
January 5, 6:24 a.m., report of traffic complaint, Short Cut Road, Bruno
January 5, 6:38 a.m., report of fight, Cedar Street, Bruno
January 5, 2:53 p.m., report of search warrant, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
January 5, 11:38 p.m., report of animal disturbance, Commercial Avenue N, Sandstone
January 6, 12:17 a.m., report of call back, Sand Creek Road, Bruno
January 6, 11:09 a.m., report of search warrant, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
January 6, 12:12 p.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
January 6, 3:15 p.m., report of check welfare, Main Street E, Hinckley
January 6, 5:29 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, County Highway 61, Sandstone
January 6, 5:33 p.m., report of order violation, Dobosenski Road, Sturgeon Lake
January 7, 12:08 a.m., report of assault, Evergreen Square Court, Hinckley
January 7, 11:01 a.m., report of miscellaneous law call, State Highway 23 N
January 7, 12:13 p.m., report of vehicle theft, Rocky Boulevard, Sandstone
January 7, 3:21 p.m., report of animal bite, 7th Street SE, Hinckley
January 7, 5:04 p.m., report of hit and run property, Dobosenski Road, Sturgeon Lake
January 7, 7:38 p.m., report of informational, Commercial Avenue N, Sadnstone
Jail Roster
January 2
Welsh, Katie Sue
Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount of Marijuana
January 3
Lewis, Casey-Jeane
Catherine Marie
Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Merry, Craig Skiprain
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
January 4
Paulson, Jeremy John
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant
Falkenberg, Lori Lea
Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Larsin, Ryan Dennis
Probable Cause: Dangerous Weapon-Metal Knuckles/Switch Blade
Sale, Matthew John
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree-Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
January 5
Affeldt, Michael Steven
Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting
Bierbrauer, Asjlan Arthur
Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Lange, Richard Louis
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Jordan David
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
January 6
Duresky, Daniel David
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection
Goodman, Alanna Marie
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Honsey, Daisha Shelene
Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued by Stearns
Lambert, Derek Martin
Probable Cause: Trafic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Provost, Natalia Starr
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Viney, Mathew David
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Domestic
January 7
Davis, Christopher John
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Dunkley, Buster Brown
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Arrest of Adult
Hathaway, Cody Lee
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
Huhta, Susan Kaye
Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Schantzen, Max Ryan
Probable Cause-Confined But Not convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
January 8
Cox, Matthew Lee
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Johnson, Ronald Allan
Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
Levercom, Jonathan
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
Nestor, Dylan James
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic Collision-Injury, Death, or Vehicle Damage-Driver Fails to Give Information-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1.2.3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
