Sheriff Report
December 12, 1:15 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
December 15, 4:18 p.m., report of theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
December 13, 4:38 a.m., report of repeat offender, Dell Road, Sandstone
December 13, 6:48 a.m., report of sound of shots, Wiigwaas Street, Hinckley
December 14, 12:55 a.m., report of assist other agency, State Highway 23, Finlayson
December 14, 8:20 a.m., report of threats, Main Street E, Hinckley
December 14, 4:10 p.m., report of repeat offender, Lundorff Drive, Sandstone
December 14, 4:13 p.m., report of hit and run property, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
December 14, 4:44 p.m., report of theft, Old Military Road, Sandstone
December 14, 6:31 p.m., report of incident with squad, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
December 15, 2:20 a.m., report of traffic stop, Morris Avenue S, Hinckley
December 15, 4:41 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
December 15, 9:51 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
December 15, 10:35 p.m., report of traffic stop, Oshki Odena Street, Hinckley
December 16, 12:38 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
December 16, 12:55 a.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
December 16, 8:40 a.m., report of personal injury accident, County Highway 61, Sturgeon Lake
December 16, 5:04 p.m., report of unknown trouble, Denham Road, Finlayson
December 16, 5:23 p.m., report of MVA property damage, State Highway 23 S, Sandstone
December 16, 6:21 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Bear Creek Road, Askov
December 16, 11:46 p.m., report of customer trouble, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
December 17, 12:55 a.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Highway 23 N, Sandstone
December 17, 3:51 a.m., report of theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
December 17, 6:47 a.m., report of shoplifting, Morris Avenue S, Hinckley
December 17, 11:31 a.m., report of hit and run property, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
December 17, 2:49 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Fox Road, Hinckley
December 17, 2:59 p.m., report of burglary, Rocky Boulevard, Sandstone
December 17, 4:31 p.m., report of theft, Lawler Avenue S, Hinckley
December 17, 8:05 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
December 17, 8:41 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, Hinckley
December 17, 9:13 p.m., report of civil matter, Groningen Road, Sandstone
December 17, 10:40 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Jay Street, Sandstone
Jail Roster
December 12
Funchess, Renea
Probable Cause: Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications-Place Fictitious Emergency 911 Calls to Prompt Response-Falsely Reporting Crime
Griffin, La’Tiffani Isis
Probable Cause: Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting
Hill, George Thomas
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
Kulenkamp, Krystle Dawn
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Traffic-Driver License-Driving After Revocation
Yang, Pahoua
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-4th Degree-Sale-Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Vang, Xiong
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana with No Remuneration-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probation Violation-Arrest of Adult
Wareberg, Ross James
Summons: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical To Public Safety
December 13
Benson, Rande Marc
Summons-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Kenney, Daniel Joseph
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer- Movable Prop-No Consent-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit-Felony or Gross Misd-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Nichols, Michael Patrick
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Posses Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Spar, Adam Scott
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction for Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
December 14
English, Robert William
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Arrest of Adult
Erickson, Laura Linn
Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant
Joyce, Robert Thomas Jr.
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglarly-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Receiving Stolen Property-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Other State-Arrest of Adult
December 15
Mesker, Donovan David
Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Issued by Pine-Counterfeiting of Currency-Uttering or Possessing-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Townsend, Roy Eugene
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
December 16
Benjamin, Christian
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Domestic Assault-Felony-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Swanson, Kalan Scott
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Wehrman, James Ryan
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Degree-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Arrest of Adult
December 17
Anderson, Michael
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Domestic-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement-Arrest of Adult
Bennett, Brian Scott
Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
Matrious, Elijah
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Disorderly Conduct-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process
Schantzen, Max Ryan
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Arrest of Adult
December 18
Bender, Dustin Aaron
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Osgood, Patrick Keith
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Ross, Andrew Wayne
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams ore More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Arrest of Adult
Silker, Joseph Timothy
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Careless Driving Operate Any Vehicle Carelessly on Any Street or Highway-Arrest of Adult
Staples, Marvin
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Arrest of Adult
