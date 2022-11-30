Jail Roster
November 21
Benjamin, Myles James
Pine County Warrant-Bench-Felony Warrant-Issued by Pine-Domestic Assault-Felony
Blaszcyk, Jacklynn Marie
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Demonstrable Bodily Harm-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Bugg, Collette Dawn
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
Gallardo Solano, Diane
Pine County Warrant-Unspecified Warrant: Receiving Stolen Property-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Jensen, Kristina Carol
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Nelson, Martin Ray Jr.
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Arrest of Adult
Songetay, Daniel
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer In A Motor Vehicle
St. John, Stanley Conrad
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Vork, Jessica Erin
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud
November 22
Thomas, Brandy Marie
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Zuber, Mary Katherine
Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
November 23
Franco, Diane Dorene
Summons: 5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Huntington, Jason Lee
Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
Matson, Rodney Arthur
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-3rd Degree-Penetration; Victim Under 14 Actor Not >36m Older-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Arrest of Adult
Pischke, David George
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
St. John, Shanise Rae
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
White, Billi Jo
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Arrest of Adult
November 24
Anderson-Lesseberg, Amber Marie
Probable Cause: Drugs-Possess/Sale Small Amount of Marijuana-No Remuneration-Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 65 MPH in Urban-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Johnson, Coda Lee
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-4th Deg-To Commit Misdemeanor-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Burglary -3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Kenney, Daniel Joseph
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools-Arrest of Adult
Worklickey, James
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
November 25
Cloutier, Melissa Jo
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Pharmacy
Fallang, Brian Joseph
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess Grams or More Cocaine Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
Graham, Anthony Valon
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Stuedemann, Jessica
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Sale 10/More Dosages Phencyclidine or Hallucinogen-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Arrest of Adult
Vanlerberghe, Shawn
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance
November 26
Ibrahim, Liban Martin
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Arrest of Adult
Omar, Muhumed Ahmed
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Patterson, Richard
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Arrest of Adult
Reierson, Anthony John
Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
November 27
Herron, Jason Edward
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
