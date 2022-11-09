Sheriff Report
October 31, 4:17 p.m., report of property lost/found, Pine Street, Willow River
October 31, 4:57 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Cloverdale Road, Hinckley
October 31, 5:07 p.m., report of found drug, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
October 31, 8:19 p.m., report of check welfare, Carnie Road, Hinckley
November 1, 12:50 a.m., report of lift assist, Spring Lane, Hinckley
November 1, 5:33 a.m., report of robbery, Grace Lake Road, Sandstone
November 1, 1:01 p.m., report of damage to property, Beroun Crossing, Hinckley
November 1, 1:13 p.m., report of animal check welfare, Bean Road, Hinckley
November 1, 1:33 p.m., report of search warrant, Main Street E, Hinckley
November 1, 4:00 p.m., report of check welfare, County Highway 61, Finlayson
November 1, 8:05 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Old Highway 61 S, Hinckley
November 2, 1:26 a.m., report of incident with squad, Old Highway 61, Rutledge
November 2, 7:54 a.m., report of civil matter, old Highway 61 N, Hicnkley
November 2, 8:19 a.m., report of criminal sex conduct, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
November 2, 9:46 a.m., report of criminal sex conduct, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
November 2, 11:36 a.m., report of predatory offender, Range Line Road, Kerrick
November 2, 2:57 p.m., report of hit and run property, Highway 23, Finlayson
November 2, 3:20 p.m., report of vehicle theft, County Highway 61, Rutledge
November 2, 4:59 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Pine Tree Lane, Sturgeon Lake
November 2, 8:43 p.m., report of search warrant, Lundorff Drive, Sandstone
November 2, 9:37 p.m., report of traffic stop, Morris Avenue S, Hinckley
November 3, 12:25 p.m., report of traffic stop, Lawler Avenue S, Hinckley
November 3, 12:42 p.m., report of criminal sexual conduct, Birch Creek Road, Sturgeon Lake
November 4, 10:40 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street E, Hinckley
November 4, 11:57 a.m., report of disturbance, Dove Road, Hinckley
November 4, 12:01 p.m., report of traffic stop, State Highway 23, Brook Park
November 4, 6:05 p.m., report of damage to property, Markville Road, Sandstone
November 4, 8:40 p.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
November 4, 10:11 p.m., report of threats, Finland Avenue, Finlayson
November 5, 12:18 a.m., report of vehicle information call, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
November 5, 2:14 a.m., report of traffic stop, State Highway 23, Hinckley
November 5, 8:54 a.m., report of disturbance, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
November 5, 8:23 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
November 5, 10:16 p.m., report of traffic stop, County Highway 61, Hinckley
Jail Roster
November 1
Drury, Sonny James
Summons: Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 25 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine
Jozwick, Austin Thomas
Under Sentence: Serving 2 Days-Concurrent; Boarder
Peltier, Samantha Jo
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Arson-1st Deg-Building-Arrest of Adult
November 2
Kurth, David Anthony
Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Meier, Jill Christine
Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Nickaboine, Randall Wayne Jr.
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Motor Vehicle Registration-Intent to Escape Tax
Shabaiash, Roy Alden Jr.
Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued by Carlton
November 3
Tipp, Eric Scott
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant Issued by Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
November 5
Hegberg-Lindemann
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described-Arrest of Adult
Johnson, Sundance
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Arrest of Adult
Mimbach, Mark John
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Issue Dishonored Check-Offense-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Jordan David
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Reckless Driving; Drives Consciously Disregarding A Substantial or Unjustifiable Risk-Motor Vehicle Registration-Operate Vehicle With Expired Registration-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
November 6
Nickaboine, Tyson Lee
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-2nd Degree-Contact Under 16; Uses Force-Arrest of Adult
Rude, Adam Matthew
Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
