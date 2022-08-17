Arts & Crafts Division
All articles must be the handiwork of the exhibitor and must have been completed within the last year. Only one item per subcategory is permitted. (ex 1.a.) If only one entry is submitted in a class or sub-division, the item will be considered for another category or displayed for the interest of fairgoers. Any class in which 6 or more entries of like varieties are entered, becomes a class by itself.
Category: Needlework
Class 1: Cross stitch-counted
a. Decorative b. Wearable
Class 2: Crochet
a. Bedding b. Wearable/Usable
Class 3: Knitting
a. Bedding b. Wearable/Usable
Class 3-1: Knitting-Machine
a. item
Class 4: Embroidery
a. Decorative b. Wearable
Class 4-1: Embroidery-Machine
Class 5: Quilting-Hand quilted
a. Bedding b. Decorative
Class 5-1: Quilting-Machine quilted
a. Bedding b. Decorative
Class 5-2: Quilting-Other
a. Bedding b. Decorative
Class 6: Sewing-Clothing
a. Adult b. Child c. Doll
Class 7: Tatting
a. Bedding b. Decorative
Class 8: Hardanger
Class 9: Felting
a. Decorative c. Wearable
Class 10: Needlepoint
a. Decorative c. Wearable
Class 11: Crewel
a. Decorative c. Wearable
Class 12: Applique
a. Bedding
b. Decorative
c. Wearable
Category: Hobbies, Crafts
Class 13: Rock Hobbies
a. Polished b. Craft c. Educational
Class 14: Wood Hobbies
a. Carving b. Furniture c. Ornamental
Class 15: Models & Dolls
Class 16: Beading
Class 17: Jewelry
Class 18: Quilling
Class 19: Weaving
Class 20: Stamping
Class 21: Scrapbooks
Class 22: Pottery
a. Usable b. Decorative
Class 23: Ceramics
a. Usable b. Decorative
Class 24: Iron Work
a. Usable b. Decorative
Category: Fine Art
Class 25: Painting
a. Acrylics b. Oils c. Watercolor
Class 26: Stained Glass
Class 27: Drawing
a. Pencil /Ink
b. Charcoal
c. Oils/Pastels
d. Crayon/Marker
Class 28: Photography
a. Framed, black & white
b. Framed, color
c. Framed, computer-enhanced
d. Unframed, black & white
e. Unframed, color
f. Unframed computer-enhanced
Class 29: Items not fitting into category 1-28 descriptions will be displayed to add to the interest of fairgoers.
Children’s Exhibits
Ages 0-4 years
Ages 5-7 years
Ages 8-10 years
Ages 11-13 years
Ages 14-16 years
There is a limit of 6 items per child. The article or display must be made by the child. Items could include posters, pictures, woodwork, crafts, commercially prepared kids, gardening, or hobby.
In any age group where 6 or more like items are entered, they will become a group. Examples may include; drawing, science/math, pottery, photography, needlework, gardening.
Canned Goods
Use standard jars for everything- no mayonnaise jars.
Please remove rings from jars. Any class in which 6 or more entries of like varieties are entered, becomes a class by itself. Following is a list of products that can be entered:
Class 1: Vegetables
Class 2: Fruits
Class 3: Jellies
Class 4: Jams
Class 5: Preserves
Class 6: Pickles
Class 7: Relishes
Class 8: Soups
Class 9: Meats
Baked Goods
All baked goods are to be in plastic bags. Any class in which 6 or more entries of like varieties are entered, becomes a class by itself. Following is a list of products that can be entered:
Class 1: Yeast bread
Class 2: Quick bread
Class 3: Rolls (4 of each)
Class 4: Cookies (6 of each)
Class 5: Bars (6 of each)
Class 6: Danish bakery specialties
Class 7: Doughnuts (6 of each)
Class 8: Cakes (made from scratch; do not frost)
Class 9: Pies
Class 10: Candies (6 of each)
Flower Display
If possible, use colored-glass bottles for exhibits. Use vases or bottles that harmonize with your flowers.
1) Things to look for in cut flowers: color, form, stem, foliage, size, bloom, position, uniformity in color, and size.
2) Arrangements: theme, balance, rhythm – carrying interest through the design; dominance – are elements emphasized, can be line, shape, color, etc.; contrast – something should contrast (keep in mind it should be a minor contrast); preparation – uniformity of size; container – should be reflective of flowers in beauty.
3) Pick flowers to exhibit the evening before and put them in deep warm water at once. Judges look for substance, stem, quality, the health of foliage (insect damage and etc.), number, and quality of blooms on a stem. It is better to have flowers slightly under opened rather than too widely opened, especially roses.
4) Examples of flowers that may be exhibited: roses, glads, monkshood, calla lily, canna, coral bells, dahlia, spirea, hydrangea, foxgloves, delphinium, baby’s breath, phlox, hybrid lily, snapdragon, any flowering vine, ageratum, achillea, alyssum, columbine, asters, astilbe, campanula, chrysanthemum, coreopsis, cosmos, dianthus, golden glow, impatiens, lobelia, mallow, feverfew, petunia, sweet pea, carnation, bachelor’s button, calliopsis, celosia,
pompon ball, shasta daisy, gaillardia, larkspur, zinnia, marigold, gloriosa daisy, scabiosa, salvia, veronica, hollyhock, verbena, pansies, nasturtium.
Class 1: One stem-no bud or foliage
Class 2: One stem with buds and foliage
Class 3: Three stems with no buds or foliage
Class 4: Three stems with buds and foliage
Class 5: House plants- Must be raised indoors (not in a greenhouse), exhibited in pots, exhibited as grown.
Example: African violets, begonia, etc.
Class 6: Patio plants- must be grown outdoors and exhibited in pots as grown.
All flowers, except in arrangements, must have been grown by the exhibitor.
Any variety of flower with six or more entries in a class will become a group of its own and will be judged separately.
Example: marigolds, zinnias.
Produce Display
No exhibits will be accepted from areas south of State
Highway 48 at Hinckley.
Class 1: Grains, grasses, and seeds – Yellow Dent, Flint, and sweet corn, three ears of each. Wheat, oats, rye, barley (white and brown), beans, peas, and millet seed – one quart of each. Timothy, red clover, alsike clover, and alfalfa seed – one pint of each.
Class 2: Sheaves of grain – Full length and at least 2 inches in diameter – Wheat, oats, barley, rye, flax, sheaves of 2 inches. Tallest corn, one stalk; most matured corn, three husked ears; best corn for silage, three stalks. One stalk of sunflowers. Mixed hay, alfalfa hay, clover hay – one slice of the bale in a plastic bag. Fresh forage, dry forage – two categories of the same varieties.
Class 3: Forage, full length, and at least 2 inches in diameter – Millet, redtop, Timothy, sweet clover, alfalfa, red clover, alsike clover, canary grass, and soybeans.
Class 4: Potatoes, three of each variety – Red, white, or russets.
Class 5: Vegetables – Green beans, wax beans, and peas in a pod – 6 pods. Beets for table use, carrots and parsnips – three of each; round cabbage, flat cabbage, red cabbage – one of each; stock beets (mangels), three; broccoli, one; cauliflower, one; celery, one bunch; cucumbers, ripe, one; cucumbers for slicing, three; Burpless cucumbers, three; cucumbers, 2- to 4-inch, six; head and leaf lettuce, one; yellow, red and white onions, large, three of each; small, six of each; peppers, three; field and pie pumpkins, one of each; radishes, six; rhubarb, six 8-inch stalks; rutabagas, three; Hubbard and summer squash, one of each; spinach, two plants; parsley, one potted plant; Swiss chard, one plant; kale, one potted plant; tomatoes, red, three; cherry tomatoes, six; muskmelon, one; watermelon, one; dill.
Class 6: Apples – Large summer or winter, three of each; crab apples, large or small, six of each; plums, eight of any variety; grapes, two bunches.
Class 7: Berries – Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, etc. 6 berries.
Class 8: Display of vegetables, any combination, but must be from one garden.
Prize on odd vegetable or other unusual garden produce. All entries must be from this year’s crops.
If six or more entries of like varieties are made, this becomes a class by itself.
