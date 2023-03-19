Sixth Generation to fish from Pine Lakes

The picture to the left is of Alice Melin and her father, Zach Melin, of Rush City. While this may look like an ordinary first fish picture, it is actually 114 years in the making. Alice is the 6th generation of two sides of her family to pull a fish out of the waters of the Pine Lakes in Pine and Aitkin County. One set of Alice’s Great-Great-Great Grandparents, Gottfried and Rosalie Alleman, settled and began farming on the northwest corner of the south lake in 1908, and pulled many a fish out of the lake over the years. Richard (Dick) and Jenny Alleman still reside on the family farmstead and they pull a few fish out the lake too. Alice’ s Great-Great Grandma was Anna (Alleman) Schuett and was an avid fisherwoman, fishing off the dock at their home on the south lake along with her husband August. Alice’s Great Grandma is Audrey (Schuett) Meier who still runs to the lake quite often from their home south of Giese where she lives with her husband of 60 years, Jim.
This is where the double 6th generation fish comes in. Jim’s grandparents and Alice’s Great-Great-Great Grandparents on that side were Carl and Catherine Meier who moved on to a farm on the west side of the south lake in 1930 and lived there with their children until later that decade. Alice’s Great-Great Grandpa was John Meier, who fished the lakes as much as he could. The Schuetts and Meiers became fast family friends, culminating with the marriage of Jim and Audrey. Jim and Audrey have four sons and Alice’s grandpa is Tom Meier who settled in Rush City, but spent many a day wetting a line in both of the lakes. Tom would drag his daughters out fishing all the time and his middle daughter, Katie, is Alice’s mom who married Zach Melin from Rush City. Alice caught her first fish off the dock at Lance and Melanie Meier’s cabin on the west side of the north lake as the family was celebrating Jim and Audrey’s 60th wedding anniversary last Memorial Day weekend becoming the 6th generation to experience the thrill of pulling in a lunker from the lakes!
