Can you believe the Labor Day holiday is over, and schools are in full swing? We hope you had a great holiday and got a chance to enjoy the local events. As we traveled through South Dakota, we noticed that the school buses were picking up children a full two weeks before our area started. I heard many schools started early since I noticed that.
As if on cue, hoodies needed to be kept handy for those late day campfires over the holiday. Who knew it would drop to the 40’s overnight. It was nice during the day, fall after dark. But, it’s Minnesota, keep all wardrobes handy. Gary almost shrieked when the television news called the Labor Day holiday the “End of Summer” holiday. Summer never lasts long enough around here, but they don’t have to rub it in.
I heard from Dianne (Arazim) Noska, Browerville, last week. She happened to mention that she located her long-lost binoculars. She and hubby, who were both looking for them all over in the house, were walking past them every day in their garage shop. Her “long lost” mystery lasted only a couple weeks, but to them, it seemed to take forever. At our house we “lose” things like that all the time, Gary is pretty good at finding our mystery losses. But we did have a few mystery items disappear we had a hard time finding.
Our mystery started about two years ago when my favorite humidity gauge went missing from the kitchen. It was a light plastic, small one-inch round item. We both looked high and low, finally we figured our mischievous cat, Minnie, must have shoved into a small area I rarely clean in. Well, it turns out that last part was right. Sometime later, I lost one earring. I always put them in the same place, yet one was gone. I placed the remaining one in a small box-I was sure I would find the missing one soon. A month later, another earring went missing. I thought sure I put them both away carefully. So once again, I added one earring in the box where they waited for their match. I thought it was me misplacing them so I tried to watch what I was doing better each time.
Months went by and in an unrelated activity I would occasionally see our cat, BooBooKitty, sitting in the master bathroom in front of the linen closet. His way of begging to get the door opened, believing a rodent is present. I opened the door a few times and he carefully scouted and never found a rodent. I also would poke around, no sign of rodents. Months go by and the mysterious disappearing of items seemed to stop, and the cat gives up on getting any rodent in the linen closet. Or so I thought.
On a cleaning day a couple years later I was washing the floor in the bathroom, I decided to pull everything out of the linen closet and wash that floor too. On the inside of the linen closet to the right of the door frame-on the floor, on the backside of the frame was a really hidden triangular area. My fingers reached in there and felt a bunch of weird stuff.
I began pulling out items that to my surprise, I recognized. My missing earrings came out one at a time, a humidity gauge and other items that I never missed like a couple pennies, paper clips and a piece of chalk. Our kitty knew that bugger was going in there, a real thief. Looking at these items I wondered how that little guy carried that stuff through the length of the house-but apparently it wasn’t easy since the one cat did know where he was going.
I think it’s safe to assume BooBooKitty did capture the thief and the carcass was deposited at the front door where he always places his “trophies.” But just maybe the cat was trying to show me where my stuff went. It took me a while but eventually our mystery was solved, and what a relief. I thought I was going crazy.
Well, back to current day. Last weekend Gary said he didn’t think our refrigerator was going to last much longer. On that note, we measured our opening, width, height and maximum depth. I jumped online, tickled to get a new refrigerator, for about two minutes. I guess this kitchen’s designer didn’t think refrigerators would be growing in size since our spot for a fridge is surrounded by cabinetry on both sides. And from what I saw, not one in the first 20 or so I saw online were as small as our opening.
As a result of the next couple hours of research I have a couple comments. 1) I need to start a “go fund me” page. OK, just joking, but I almost fell off my chair when I saw the price. And, 2) we need a bigger kitchen, or maybe just new cabinetry. Well, at least a bigger hole between cabinetry in the kitchen. Gary doesn’t seem keen about a couple inches of demolition to fit the refrigerator into its designated slot. The good news is that as long as the fridge is working I can continue my search for the smaller size. I’m thinking the new kitchen cabinetry idea is a real long shot, demolition on the other hand, may be moving to the front.
Mother Nature has provided some very nice days here, enjoy.
Maxine Meyer Is a columnist for the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 612-590-6907, or email mnmaxgram@yahoo.com.
