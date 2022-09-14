In the Old Testament book of Esther, we read of a young orphaned Jewish woman who was elevated to the place of Queen of a vast land. This took place while the Jews were under captivity to the Persian empire, and were considered but slaves, so it was no small thing for a woman of such heritage to be in found in that position. But it is apparent from the text that beauty not national heritage was the motivating force behind the search for a new queen!
If you remember the story, there was a move by a member of the court to eradicate the Jews from the land, and Queen Esther, while distressed about all this, was kind of above all that danger. Her uncle, who had raised her, came and said, “do not think to yourself that in the King’s palace you will escape any more than all the other Jews.
For if you keep silent at this time, relief and deliverance will rise for the Jews from another place … And who knows whether you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this?”
Fast forward to the New Testament, John chapter
12; here we read of the closing days of Jesus ministry on the earth, the Chief priest and the Pharisees have already begun to plot His death. In the 27th verse we read that Jesus said, “now is my soul troubled. And what shall I say? Father, save me from this hour? But for this purpose I have come to this hour.”
These two passages point out the power of purpose! When Esther learned what her purpose was, she was willing and able to risk her life to spare her people! And as Jesus pointed out His purpose was to die, and not just die, but to die bearing the sins of the whole world on himself!
When we understand our purpose in life then we are enabled to do things that would be otherwise impossible for us. The Apostle Paul made a point of addressing his purpose in nearly every one of his letters to the various churches, he was called by God to preach the gospel, he was a bondservant, a servant of love to Christ! Thus, he was able to endure going to prison, being flogged, beaten with rods, and stoning, preaching the gospel! (2 Corinthians 11:23-29)
As Christians our purpose is clear, Romans 8:28 makes it clear that we have been called, like Paul, to represent Jesus Christ in the world in which we live! In these days there are a lot of pressures for us to be silent, but the time to speak clearly and passionately about the hope that we have in
Christ as our Savior is now! When we understand our purpose, it will give us power to endure any negative results that may be encountered!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.