In the Old Testament book of Esther, we read of a young orphaned Jewish woman who was elevated to the place of Queen of a vast land. This took place while the Jews were under captivity to the Persian empire, and were considered but slaves, so it was no small thing for a woman of such heritage to be in found in that position. But it is apparent from the text that beauty not national heritage was the motivating force behind the search for a new queen! 

