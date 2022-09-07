Two individuals, Duke Lloyd Roseland, 27, of Pine City, and Brooklyn Marie Lundgren, 25, of Maplewood, are being charged with aggravated first degree burglary and aggravated third degree assault in connection with a fatality that occured on Aug. 30 in Sandstone.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Aug. 30 around 5:41 p.m., law enforcement was called to a vehicle and motorcycle accident on Badger Road in Sandstone. The reporting party stated that the driver of the motorcycle, Levi Roseland, was lying on the ground and unresponsive.
Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe law enforcement spoke with the driver of vehicle, Nathan Myers, who stated that he was traveling eastbound on Badger Road and was turning into a driveway to turn around when he observed the motorcycle traveling westbound at approximately 50 to 60 miles per hour and the motorcycle collided with his car.
Levi Roseland was pronounced dead at the scene. Myers was arrested, and the collision is currently under investigation with pending blood test results which are expected in approximately four to six weeks. Myers mother was traveling with him in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
A Pine County deputy observed that many people and vehicles had gathered at the scene, according to the complaint. While he was speaking with another deputy, he heard a loud bang and noticed a female throwing large rocks at the windshield of the car Nathan Myers had been driving. Members of Levi Roseland’s family, including Duke Roseland, arrived on the scene. Duke Roseland was observed yelling and refused to step back from the scene when asked a number of times
by law enforcement.
Duke Roseland was informed by law enforcement of Levi’s passing and proceeded to make threats toward Nathan Myers, asking his whereabouts and stating, “I am going to kill him,” according to the criminal complaint.
On Aug. 31, around 3:34 a.m., Pine County deputies responded to a residence on Swede Aly in Hinckley on a report of an assault. The mother of Nathan Myers reported that she had been beaten in her home and could not walk. She reported that she thought the suspects had left but could still hear someone outside.
Deputies arrived to find the 58-year-old woman sitting on the floor conscious and alert but with the left side of her face covered in dried blood, swelling over her eye and a laceration on her cheek. The victim stated that she could not open her left eye and was not able to get off the floor. There was a large amount of blood on the floor and couch area, according to the complaint.
According to the victim’s statement, she was sleeping on the couch and was woken up by “one of the Roseland boys and a female” standing over her. She stated that the male was yelling at her saying that she killed his brother and was assaulted.
The residence had surveillance cameras that captured that assault showing that at 3:25 a.m., lights from a vehicle appeared and that at 3:26 a.m., a large male matching Duke Roseland’s description walked towards the victim. The video footage also showed a female walk in behind Roseland, matching the description of Lundgren. Both Roseland and Lundgren were seen together earlier that day at the scene of the motorcycle, vehicle collision.
The video also showed the assault, with the victim being punched several times in the face by Lundgren and being punched in the face by Roseland, causing the victim to fall off the couch.
Roseland was arrested later that day by Tribal police. When he was placed under arrest, law enforcement observed that he was wearing boots with two drops of blood on the left boot. Lundgren was also found and taken into custody.
The victim was taken to the hospital after the assault with a broken nose, left orbital bone fracture and numbness on the entire right side of her body.
Roseland’s bail was set at $500,000, and Lundgren’s has been set at $100,000 with no conditions or $50,000 with conditions such as no contact with Roseland, the victim, no drugs/alcohol, random testing, remain law abiding, and meet with probation.
Both are being charged with two felony counts of first degree burglary which comes with a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and/or a $35,000 fine, along with third degree assault with substantial bodily harm that comes with a maximum of five years in jail and/or a $10,000 fine.
The county attorney has submitted aggravated sentence motions in both cases as well which may incur harsher penalties.
