Pine City, MN (55063)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.