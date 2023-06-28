Finlayson Elementary has been chosen as Grand Marshals for Finlayson’s Fourth of July parade.
“It was an honor to be asked, and to be recognized,” first and second grade teacher, Shana Stiel, says.
“This year the Grand Marshal’s of the Fourth of July Parade are the Finlayson Elementary teachers and staff. We as a small community, are fortunate to have this fantastic school and dedicated teachers and staff to mold our littlest humans. Thank you.” Finlayson Community Club’s Facebook posts reads.
Stiel states that they had received a letter, expressing gratitude for having the school in their small town.
Finlayson Elementary, while small, provides good staff, a family atmosphere for students, staff, and parents. “By the time they [the students] are in preschool to sixth grade, we get to know them and make strong connections with them,” Stiel says.
Plans for next the next school year is implement multi-aged classrooms. “Two grades in the classroom. Older kids will teach the newer kids, newer kids will learn from older kids,” Stiel explains.
Stiel adds this is beneficial to the learning experience of the school due to not have to start over ever fall. The students from the previous year are back in the same classroom with the same teacher, just a year older. This can help keep classroom rules and regulations up and give the teachers a head start into their curriculum as the older kids can help teach the new kids the rules.
Finlayson Elementary hopes for more students in the future, to keep the school going for future generations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.