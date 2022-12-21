As the North Pine County area was hit with anywhere between 10 and 20 inches of heavy wet snow, thousands of residents and businesses were without electricity, some for over 72 hours.
During a press conference held on Friday, Dan Gunderson, vice president of Transmission and Distribution for Minnesota Power said, “This is the worst winter storm we have faced in terms of the number of outages and trouble reports, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we deal with the difficult conditions in the field. Long outages can disrupt daily life – in fact power at my own home is still out, so we understand the inconvenience and are doing our best to get the power back on.”
At the height of the storm early on Wednesday, Minnesota Power reported 18,000 customers in the hardest hit areas from Cloquet to Hinckley. East Central Energy reported approximately 12,500 members without power, with about 2,000 of those affected in the Pine County area.
Crews from both companies worked around the clock to restore power to the affected communities. With assistance from other companies throughout the state and nation, power was restored to most residences by Sunday evening.
Justin Jahnz, president/CEO of ECE, extended his gratitude for their member’s understanding, “We appreciate the understanding of the membership, and would like to thank the law enforcement and firefighters who responded to power lines down to aid in the protection of the public. We value the partnerships we
have with the communities we serve,” he stated.
Minnesota Power representatives said in a press conference on Friday, that specialized tree contractors were also bringing a number of “giraffes,” circular pruning saws mounted on extending arms, that can quickly and efficiently remove trees that have fallen on or threaten to fall on powerlines.
Tips for future outages
Both Minnesota Power and East Central Energy urge customers to use extreme caution during winter power outages. Below are some tips to stay safe.
• Keep a “Lights Out” kit in an accessible place with at least one flashlight, a battery-powered radio and extra batteries.
• Use candles or camping lanterns with caution.
• If you have a fireplace, keep matches and firewood handy so you’re prepared to build a fire to keep warm.
• Turn off televisions, stoves, microwave ovens, stereo equipment and other appliances except your refrigerator and freezer during an outage.
• Leave at least one light on so you’ll know when power has been restored.
• Do not go near any low or downed wires as injury or death could occur. Always assume downed power lines are energized.
Upcoming weather
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Tuesday morning warning of another round of severe weather that will be heading our way this week. The statement reads:
Severe weather is coming once again to our county over the next few days into the weekend. Please take precautions as this storm has varying factors for our already compromised county. Severe weather will begin Wednesday and continue through Friday-Saturday. Be prepared for high winds, negative temperatures with dangerous wind chill, and more snow.
Our power companies are doing their best to keep the power on for our residents. The trees are laden with heavy ice packed snow and could impact the power lines with the wind gusts. There are concerns of power outages in our county over the next few days.
Please prepare your home and yourself for this severe weather.
We ask that you stay safe and be prepared to shelter in place:
WATER: Plan for a water supply in case the weather doesn’t allow for you to travel. Pick up more water jugs, cases of water, or melt snow if you need to. A few days supply more than anticipated is best.
FOOD: Plan for food that does not have to be cooked if you don’t have an alternative cooking method when the power is out. If you are using grills, camp stoves, etc., plan for safety accordingly.
GENERATOR: If you are running a generator, plan for ventilation. Generators are made to run outside.
STORAGE: Think outside the box when it comes to refrigerated/frozen items and store them outside if you need to.
If you need to travel, please watch for downed lines. Do not drive over them!
Please check on your neighbors and relatives. A phone call to check in always helps. The Sheriff’s Office is not always able to check every road or residence, but we will respond when able.
If there is an extended power outage, there will be more information posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
