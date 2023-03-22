National Weather Service offers Skywarn classes

It’s summer, you’re sitting in your recliner watching television when a familiar tone comes through and the weather warnings start rolling across the bottom of the screen. Severe weather is coming. Ever wonder where those warnings come from? The short answer is the National Weather Service, the longer answer is a combination of the NWS and their trained spotters.
Joseph Moore, a Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Duluth, explained the National Weather Service Skywarn Spotter program is a national program where local NWS offices train and recruit weather spotters to observe and report different types of severe weather, such as thunderstorms, tornados, flash flooding or hail.
What is Skywarn
The Skywarn program began in the 1970s and, according to the NWS website, the information provided by the volunteer spotters has, “helped the NWS issue timely and accurate warnings to protect lives and property.”
Each spring, NWS offices across the country host the two-hour class where an NWS meteorologist, someone who actually issues the warnings for our areas, trains volunteers to become spotters. This year’s class will be at the Grand Casino Hinckley on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6 p.m.
What’s covered in the classes
“We cover a variety of subjects,” said Moore. “From basic weather safety, such as what to do if there is a tornado or severe storm to meteorology and storm spotting.” What this means is attendees will learn what type of cloud to look for and also where to look in that cloud to see if a tornado is forming.
“Some parts of the storm may look scary,” said Moore. “But they actually aren’t actually threatening at all and the tornado physically can’t form there. So we try to teach basic storm structure, how a thunderstorm works, where a tornado develops and how to visually identify that if you are out looking at the clouds.”
The classes also teach what the NWS does, the products and messages that are put out in the days and hours leading up to severe weather.
Becoming a spotter
An attendee interested in becoming a spotter after the class will register with the NWS. Spotters are given an exclusive 800 number that they can call to speak directly with a meteorologist at the NWS in Duluth if they spot severe weather. They also receive a handout that explains the criteria for when they would like to be called, “We don’t want to be called if it’s just raining and thundering and lighting, we have ways to detect that. If they have hail, especially larger than a quarter or wind damage we want to know those things. We train our spotters how to report that to us.”
\Reports from local spotters help the NWS to verify what they are seeing on their radar and what they have issued for warnings, and also help warn communities downstream of that area, “If we don’t have our spotters, we literally will not have all the information we need. Our radars see the rotation of a storm, but don’t observe a tornado directly. Our spotters are a critical part of warning operations to let us know what is happening on the ground.
What’s the difference between a Watch and Warning
Moore explained the difference between a “Watch” and a “Warning.”
When a Severe Weather Watch is issued, it means conditions are present and we could have a tornado, but it’s not here yet. It’s a good signal if you are camping or out on the lake severe weather could be happening.
A Warning on the other hand, means there is an imminent threat, or severe weather is already occurring and moving your way. A warning usually gives about a 10-15 minute warning that the storm is on the way.
The Skywarn training class is free and open to the public, and there is no obligation to sign up as a spotter. The class is appropriate for all ages, so if you have kids that are interested in weather, or just interested in it for yourself, come on out!
The NWS offers classes in almost every county across Minnesota and Wisconsin. They also offer online classes for those that can’t make the in person class
“We can never have enough spotters,” said Moore. “Skywarn is not just an outreach and education event for us, spotters are a critical part of our warning and forecast operations. We need them.”
If you can’t make the event in Hinckley, the NWS has a full class schedule at https://www.weather.gov/dlh/skywarn. Some nearby classes to Pine County include Siren (April 27), Cloquet (April 26) and McGrath (April 26). They will also offer online classes, too, which will be posted to the schedule soon.
