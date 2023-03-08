New details have been released on the officer-involved shooting on Sunnyside Road, east of Pine City. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released the name of the man shot, officers’ name, and details surrounding the shooting.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Sunnyside Road near Northern Road on Feb. 21. According to a search warrant, Pine County deputies were attempting to apprehend Leo H. Hacker, 70, who was wanted on a felony warrant for an incident that happened outside Hacker’s home on Feb. 14.
Hacker was wanted for second-degree assault and obstructing legal process in connection to a police stand-off where he pointed his gun at a deputy outside his home on Feb. 14 and defied orders to drop the weapon. According to the warrant, deputies arrived at Hacker’s home to deliver a writ of execution regarding a vehicle on the property owned by Hacker and unpaid attorney fees. When Hacker opened the door, he told officers that he refused to pay the attorney because he “wasn’t properly represented” and if the deputies touched the vehicle, he would retaliate.
According to the warrant, deputies attempted to get Hacker to comply with them, but after more discussion, Hacker went back inside the house and came out with a handgun. Officers asked him to put the firearm down. A deputy drew his firearm, and Hacker raised the gun quickly in the officer’s direction. The officer asked Hacker to drop the gun, but Hacker refused while the officer was able to partially conceal himself behind the garage. Deputies continued to move back for cover while continuing to ask Hacker to drop his weapon. According to the warrant, Hacker told law enforcement to get off his property or he would, “come back out with something bigger.”
After a period of time, law enforcement determined that it was in the interest of safety to leave the scene at that time and seek a warrant for his arrest.
According to a BCA report released on Thursday, Pine County law enforcement returned to the area of Hacker’s residence on Feb. 21 to serve a warrant for felony second degree assault with a weapon, among other charges. Deputies spotted Hacker driving his pickup truck. They made verbal contact and ordered him to get out of his vehicle.
According to the report, Hacker backed the truck away from the deputies, and then started pulling forward and to the left. At that point, deputies fired lethal and less-lethal rounds, striking Hacker three times. The deputies pulled him from the truck and gave him medical care until he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
As part of its active investigation, the BCA has also identified the deputies involved in this incident. Two of the deputies are on standard administrative leave. Boston Gilderman fired his department handgun. He has five years of law enforcement experience. Joseph Mishler fired his department rifle. He has 11 years of law enforcement experience. Barry Sjodahl fired 40 millimeter less-lethal foam rounds. He has 18 years of law enforcement experience and is not on administrative leave.
The deputies were wearing body cameras that captured portions of the incident. BCA agents are reviewing the video as part of the ongoing investigation. BCA crime scene personnel did not recover any weapons from Hacker’s vehicle.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office asked the BCA to investigate this incident. Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without a charging recommendation to the Pine County Attorney’s Office for review. Hacker was still in the hospital for treatment as of last week.
