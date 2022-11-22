Sixteen years ago, on June 1, 2006, Amy Greenly took over as owner of a well known, small town cafe in Sandstone. Amy’s Country Cafe has been a staple in the town, and the community has grown with Amy at their sides.
Greenly stated that she started working for the original owner, Maggie, as her first job. The customers began to joke with Greenly, saying that she should buy it. It was out of the scope for her as she had just bought a house. With the help of Maggie’s daughter, Pam, the joke turned into a serious venture as financing was figured out. A few months later, and Amy was holding the keys to her own cafe.
The community has been the highlight for Greenly during her 16 year run with the cafe. “A lot of my customers from Banning came here. I’ve been waiting on some of them for 20 years.” Greenly stated.
Greenly reflected back on how the cafe was community run. Regulars would come in and help set tables, and wait on other tables if it was getting busy. A lot of memories formed in the small building on the corner. “Working a job like this is worse than working in a hospital,” Greenly said. “If I don’t hear from a customer, and don’t have their number, I am going to their house to check on them. During the shutdown, they were coming to my house.”
Greenly’s children grew up and began to work at the cafe as well, and the community got to watch the family grow. “[My kids] watched everything.” Greenly said.
Her children were greatly influenced by the experience of working at a cafe and Greenly’s youngest, was slated to own the business, until the shutdown of 2020.
The shutdown affected Greenly, and was a big hit for the cafe. Greenly explained that she couldn’t come into town as it would make her upset that she was closed, “I had to come to check on the place at night.”
The cafe has seen a lot of ups and down from the community. From weddings, to funerals, to baby showers. “The only thing we haven’t had in the cafe is a birth. We’ve come close.” Greenly said.
As for the future for Amy Greenly, she plans on traveling. “I’ve taken care of somebody or something since I was nine years old. My kids are grown, my business is sold, I’m going to travel for a while.”
Her plans are to start off by visiting family in Missouri after her last day at the cafe on Nov. 22. She then hopes to move towards Montana for a spiritual sweat lodge. A Florida trip has been in the works for two years, and is the next stop after Montana. “My plan was to always buy a food truck. I’ve just decided that the only thing you can get off my food truck is wraps.” Greenly explained.
The future of Amy’s Country Cafe is bright and ready to move forward. The name, Amy’s Country Cafe, will be changed to Whitney’s County Cafe, as the new owners have many exciting plans for the small town community cafe. “They want to do a lot. They want to expand.” Greenly said.
Greenly is sad to leave, but looks forward to her new ventures in the future. “I’ve really enjoyed it. I would never want to change the last sixteen years. The friends that turn into family.”
