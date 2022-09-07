The old Sandstone High School, better known to locals as The Rock, was built in 1901 and then struck by lightning in 1909 which destroyed the interior of the building leaving only the Sandstone shell. By 1910 the building was rebuilt, doubling in size. The auditorium was added in the 1930s. The two-story brick addition on the north side and two one-story additions (elementary school) were added in the 1960s.
From 1910 to the early 2000s hundreds of Sandstone students walked the hallways of the old school. The school was closed down in the early 2000s when the current K-12 East Central School was built near Banning State Park. The school sold the property to an interested developer; however, nothing materialized and the property went tax-forfeit in 2009.
Consulting firms were sought out by the city of Sandstone to determine alternative uses for the property. Suggestions included moving the library and city hall into the building, but the cost was prohibitive.
In 2013 another interested developer began working with the city to remedy asbestos issues with the building, complete studies on lead and mold clean up, and provide proof of funding for the clean up processes before possession of the building would change hands. The clean up was never completed.
The Rock returned to city ownership in 2018 and has remained vacant.
Recently, the city began working with Meghan Elliott to find the funding to replace the roof. Elliott is the founder of a company called New History, who consults with clients to restore historic buildings. She has most recently been working on restoring the former St. Louis County Jail in Duluth, turning it into apartments.
The Sandstone Economic Development Authority agreed to enter into an Exclusive Option to Purchase the property. What this means is, if certain goals are met, Elliott would purchase the building to renovate into housing.
The first milestone that would have to be met is having commitments for at least 35 units at market rate. The goal here is to have some of the larger businesses in the area, such as the hospital or the prison, commit to leasing units for their employees at fair market rent. These soft commitments would need to be completed by Feb. 1, 2023.
The second, and maybe most important milestone, is securing the funding to replace the roof. The roof has several holes in it allowing the water to run into the building. According to Elliott there is actually plant life growing on the floors of the 3rd floor of the building. She explained the options are closing on being able to save the building. This milestone would need to be completed by May 1, 2023.
The city, working with Elliott, has submitted an application to the Minnesota History Society for a grant to create plans and specifications for the roof replacement. If funded, they will prepare to apply for another grant from MNHS to fund the construction costs. Best case scenario, the roof replacement project would happen in the spring of 2024.
Other milestones include approving a Tax Increment Financing district, actual repair of the roof, completion of the project design, obtaining a building permit.
If all of these milestones are met by Aug. 1, 2024 Elliott will then take ownership of the building. She will create a specific entity that will work with other partners, lenders and developers to redevelop the building into housing units.
By doing this, Elliott and her partners would take on the financial responsibilities and risks. If the City and Elliott do not reach these milestones the city would have to look at other options including demolition of the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.