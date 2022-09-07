The Rock

The Sandstone EDA is working with developer, Meghan Elliott, to restore the historic Sandstone High School before the building is unusable.  

 

 File photo | North Pine County News

The old Sandstone High School, better known to locals as The Rock, was built in 1901 and then struck by lightning in 1909 which destroyed the interior of the building leaving only the Sandstone shell. By 1910 the building was rebuilt, doubling in size. The auditorium was added in the 1930s.  The two-story brick addition on the north side and two one-story additions (elementary school) were added in the 1960s. 

