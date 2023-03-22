A Pine City man has been charged with assaulting and injuring a police officer during an incident that occurred on March 14.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 14, Christopher Alan Hanson, 33, obstructed, resisted, or interfered with a peace officer while the officer was engaged in official duties. Hanson is on probation to the Department of Corrections for criminal sexual conduct with a minor and is currently pending a violation hearing in the Pine County Court. Due to issues with his probation compliance, his probation agent issued an arrest and detention (A&D) order and had requested assistance from the police department to arrest Hanson.
A Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputy had responded to Hanson’s address at a group home in Pine City. According to the complaint, the officer was met with Hanson’s probation agent and staff who directed him to the basement where Hanson was located. Hanson had responded to a knock on the door and was told he was being arrested. Hanson began to make loud statements, but was compliant with the deputy and went to the upper level.
The complaint states that while outside smoking, an act the deputy allowed Hanson to do if he was compliant, Hanson had made a sudden movement and went quickly back into the house and started yelling at staff members. The deputy proceeded to tell Hanson that he was going to be handcuffed but again could continue his cigarette if he was complacent.
According to the complaint, the deputy grasped Hanson’s right arm and Hanson tensed up and started to pull away from the deputy while yelling to be let go. Hanson tensed his left hand into a fist and the deputy used his arm across Hanson’s chest to block him from swinging at him while trying to calm him down verbally.
Hanson said he was not going to jail and proceeded to lunge at the deputy, pressing his thumb into the deputy’s eye socket, causing immediate pain. The complaint describes that Hanson used the palm of his hand to cover the deputy’s nose and mouth while taking the deputy to the ground. Hanson was on top of the deputy with his hand over the deputy’s mouth and nose, making it hard to breath.
The deputy was able to regain positioning on top of Hanson and gain control of Hanson’s arms, the report stated. Hanson eventually calmed enough to comply with being rolled onto his stomach and placed in handcuffs.
According to the complaint, the deputy sought medical attention for the injured eye and was diagnosed with an abrasion to the cornea which will require further treatment and care.
Hanson has previous convictions for assault, obstructing legal process and interfering with a peace officer, disorderly conduct, and criminal sexual conduct.
Hanson is charged with one count fourth degree assault, resulting in a maximum jail sentence of three years and/or a $6,000 fine and one count of obstructing legal process with a maximum jail sentence of one year and/or a $3,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.