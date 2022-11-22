New marketing efforts will bring a new Logo, among other changes to Pine County. The Pine County Board of Commissioners met in November to discuss the marketing proposal and other topics presented during the meeting.
Branding Pine County
Pine County Economic Development coordinator, Lezlie Sauter, addressed the Pine County Board of Commissioners in regards to a marketing proposal to help develop a brand and new logo for Pine County and define the questions of who we are, what we stand for and what sets Pine County apart from other areas in Greater Minnesota.
Sauter stated that a total of 10 proposals from various branding companies, many who were familiar with the greater Minnesota area, were presented and that it was decided to move forward with a company, CivicBrand, which best fit the overall scope of what is needed. Pine County Administrator David Minke was approved to enter into a professional service agreement with CivicBrand Marketing Consultant to develop a tagline, elevator pitch and website redesign. The American Rescue Act Funding in the amount of $28,100 has been allocated under the rule allowing funds for aid to tourism, travel and hospitality, for this project.
Storm Damage Tax Relief
After the damaging tornado and other storms of Memorial Day weekend, there is still much to be done. Storm Damage Tax Relief reimbursement was presented by Kelly Schroeder, Pine County auditor-treasurer, to request approval of Resolution 2022-25 which would reimburse the property tax relief for storm damage affected properties. This is requested for properties with 50% or more damage to their structures and property to meet the statutory requirements. The return rate of applications for forms for reimbursement has been low, and the county will be following up with qualifying properties. Minke stated that the state has an estimated total of $20,000 in reimbursement funds if all forms are returned. The final amount of reimbursement will be decided once the application is completed and it will be divided among the taxing jurisdictions to replace the lost property tax revenue.
Snake River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan
Caleb Anderson, Pine County Land and Resources manager, presented the Snake River Comprehensive Watershed Management plan to the county board to request approval for the Board of Water and Soil Resources to move forward with a 90-day review. Anderson stated that the plan is nearing the end as it was reviewed on October 18 with the county board and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The revised plan changed very little; however, it was made to include language involving the Mille Lacs Tribal land.
Correction officer and dispatcher update
Minke addressed the board in regards to meeting with the Correctional officer union to discuss the existing contract relating to pay. The county board indicated support at a closed meeting previously, and the union voted that it would be appropriate for the county commissioners to take action in a public meeting to address changing the pay grid, the premium overtime incentive and to make changes in the contract in regards to scheduling and shift bidding of senior corrections officers. Although this would take effect immediately, there currently are no senior corrections officers positions filled yet. Pay changes would occur with the next pay period. The county board approved the requested changes.
Commissioner updates
The manufacturing tours in October of local businesses had 125 High School students from around Pine County participate in spending the day learning about the career opportunities that await them in Pine County. Commissioner Steve Hallan noted one of the highlights was watching the students observe what he called “Modern Day Marvels” and see the interests and excitement grow as they explore options for their future.
Commissioner Terry Lovgren was excited to share about a woman who was a stay-at-home mom for many years, saw a brochure for a welding program and pursued a career path in welding despite having never done anything like that before. She has two sons who were excited to see their mother pursue a career in welding and have decided they will also join the program to gain the skills needed to stay in Pine County and have a career they enjoy.
The Health Care Leaders Coalition met and discussed the findings of a health survey in PIne County. The largest concern in Pine County is food insecurity with the second being mental and social well-being. Some of the ideas being brought in to help the community are the Blue Zones Initiative and Loan Forgiveness for careers in healthcare.
Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails annual meeting discussed the concern of the Emerald Ash Borer and how it is still an issue with wood being transported a distance and spreading to other areas. On its own, it can only move within a few miles, but it is spreading rapidly due to transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.