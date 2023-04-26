Pine County has experienced flood waters and a disaster has been declared by the County Board. By declaring the disaster, funding for governmental subdivisions is potentially available to assist with the costs of repair for damages to infrastructure. While the roads and infrastructure will be addressed by the County Highway and Townships, we understand there is damage to private properties as well. In the next few days as waters recede, Assessors, Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers will need to gather information on affected structures. The purpose of these visits is to determine eligibility for property tax abatements if the structure is majorly affected and to assist Emergency Management with the damage assessment for reporting to the state.
We also have Red Cross clean up kits and well water test kits to those residents affected. We have kits at the Sheriff’s Office-Sandstone and Sheriff’s Office-Pine City. Kits can be picked up during business hours. 8-4:30 pm.
Currently, there is not individual assistance through the state. We encourage you to work through your insurance company if needed.
TOWNSHIPS/CITIES:
We need a preliminary damage assessment for your jurisdiction. We will be sending out emails and letters to each one of you. Please be sure you contact us with your preliminary damage estimates.
