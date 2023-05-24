Jail Roster
May 15
Edwards, Richard Ward
Probable Cause-Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana in Motor Vehicle. Probable Cause-Traffic Regulation-Uninsured-Vehicle Driver Violation. Probable Cause-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle. Probable Cause-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More of Narcotic Drug Other than Heroin. Probable Cause-Drugs-Possession of Drug-Parphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited. Probable Cause-Traffic Regulation-Seat Belt Required-Driver and Passengers Must Use. Probable Cause-Traffic-DL-Driving after Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety. Probable Cause-DWI-Fourth Degree Driving While Impaired-Described. Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant.
LaFave, Cedar Dawn
Pine County Warrant-Disorderly Conduct. Pine County Warrant-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another. Pine County Warrant-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor. Pine County Warrant-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor.
Lilyerd, Michael James
Pine County Warrant-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 year of previous conviction.
Nowling, Leona Jean
Probable Cause-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation.
Smith, Melissa Marie
Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana. Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana. Arrest of Adult.
May 16
Bearhart, William
Under Sentence-Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult.
Chermak, James Ronald
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process. Confined but Not Convicted. Disorderly Conduct. Arrest of Adult.
DeYoung, Amanda
Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana. Arrest of Adult.
Fischer, Tyler James
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death. Probable Cause, Confined but Not Convicted-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Throws/transfers bodily fluids or feces at or onto Officer. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Cause or Attempt Cause Terror. Arrest of Adult.
Ganem, Colin David
Pine County Warrant-Carry/Possess Pistol Without Permit-Public Place-Gross Misdemeanor-Second or Subsequent-Felony.
Hensley, Jeannie Marie
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools. Arrest of Adult.
Smolke, Jason Michael
Probable Cause-Traffic-Open Bottle Law-Drinking and Consumption. Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Third Degree-Driving While Impaired-1 Aggravating Factor. Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Operate Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours. Probable Cause-Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 mph Out of Urban.
St. John, Cody Allen
Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana. Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling. Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other than a Motor Vehicle. Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted- Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana. Arrest of Adult.
May 17
Glavin, Jake Peter
Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Third Degree Driving While Impaired-1 Aggravating Factor.
Hughes, Timothy James
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Office by a Means Other than a Motor Vehicle. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Pharmacy. Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other than a Motor Vehicle. Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere with Peace Officer. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana. Arrest of Adult.
Nelson, Christopher
Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon. Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk. Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm. Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult.
May 18
Gatrell, Jason Lee
Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Cause or Attempt Cause Terror. Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted. Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine. Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine. Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree Possess 50 Grams or more Cocaine or Methamphetamine. Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Issue Dishonored Check-Offense. Hold For Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Issue Dishonored Check-Offense. Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana. Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine. Arrest of Adult.
Moo, Nay
Pine County Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana. Pine County Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana.
May 19
Bennett, Daniel
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Combination Any 2 Alcohol/Controlled Substance/Intoxicating Substance. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third Degree-Driving While Impaired-1 Aggravating Factor. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-Underage Drinking and Driving-Crime Described. Probable Cause, Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit 55 mph Where Appropriate. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-Open Bottle Law-Drinking and Consumption-Crime Described-Arrest of Adult.
Gunter, Amanda Leigh
Probable Cause-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine. Probable Cause-Drugs, 5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Miner, Thomas Lee
Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk. Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult.
Schultz, Kristina Lynn
Probable Cause-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine. Probable Cause-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety. Probable Cause-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Swanson, Matthew
Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration -.08 Within 2 Hours. Arrest of Adult.
May 20
May 21
Bothum, Dustin Thomas
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Trespass-Occupy/Enter Dwelling/Locked/Posted Build. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent. Probable Cause, Confined but Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Degree-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult.
McNamee, Kirk Patrick
Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult.
