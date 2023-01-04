Pine County on Tuesday of last week, passed a resolution declaring a local emergency for the county after experiencing a winter storm event starting on Dec. 13. This storm caused significant damage requiring significant local resources to respond.
The storm event resulted in thousands without power due to the heavy snowfall, wind and debris. Pine County had to reach 50% of its damage threshold in order to receive state disaster assistance for public infrastructure.
Denise Anderson, emergency management coordinator for the county, said that the county encouraged people to shelter in place during the storm and also encouraged government entities to open space for people to shelter in. “We had some places open for sheltering and did quite a few welfare checks,” said Anderson. “During all this and checking everyone throughout the weekend, power went in and out. There is a lot of debris and clean up and snowplowing left to do. And more damage is expected with the upcoming storm.” She added that in talking to the highway department, there may be clean up that won’t happen until Spring.
Anderson said that the assistance will help local government agencies in opening up shelters if needed.
Salary discussion and action
The county board had discussion and action on setting the elected officials’ salaries and the commissioner salaries, per diems and mileage. Also discussed was union and non-union worker Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA).
The commissioners had a discussion on whether to increase their pay or not. Commissioner Josh Mohr said that the last time the commissioner salaries changed was in 2016 with a 2% increase, and in 2018, the board chair was given an additional $1,200.
“I think we should be cognizant for the next board that’s here … I’m looking to the future and people might say, ‘Why would you run for the position?’” said Mohr. “I don’t think we’re half of where everyone else is.”
Commissioner Terry Lovgren agreed saying, “I think it needs to be brought up a little bit and then be automatically raised with the COLA.”
Commissioner Steve Hallan said he feels if other employees are being given a 2% increase, it is fair to do that with the commissioner positions.
Commissioner JJ Waldhalm questioned the increase and felt they should look at other counties. “I looked at a couple counties, and Mille Lacs is only at $17,000,” he said. Hallan noted that in Pine County, the commissioners are above Kanabec County in pay, but below Carlton, Chisago, Isanti, and Aitkin.
The motion to increase commissioner pay by 2% from $21,844 to $22,281 was brought to a vote and passed with all commissioners in favor but Waldhalm.
Union and non-union employees were given a 2% COLA increase in pay for 2023. The county board recommended a 6% salary increase for both the county attorney and sheriff. The sheriff’s current annual salary is $125,014 and will increase to $132,515. The county attorney’s current annual salary is $137,536 and will increase to $145,788.
