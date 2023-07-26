Sheriff Report
July 17, 1:15 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Highway 23 N, Sandstone
July 17, 10:07 a.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
July 17, 6:41 p.m., report of damage to property, Old Military Road S, Sandstone
July 17, 9:08 p.m., report of assist other agency, I 35 N, Sandstone
July 17, 10:20 p.m., report of lift assist, Court Avenue S, Sandstone
July 18, 4:10 p.m., report of assist other agency, Gilly Road, Finlayson
July 18, 7:35 p.m., report of incident with squad, Old Highway 61 S, Hinckley
July 18, 11:38 p.m., report of assist other agency, Morris Avenue S, Hinckley
July 19, 6:34 a.m., report of disturbance, Commercial Avenue N, Sandstone
July 19, 10:34 a.m., report of theft, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
July 19, 1:24 p.m., report of theft, State Highway 48, Hinckley
July 19, 2:30 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Lakeland Road, Sturgeon Lake
July 19, 3:18 p.m., report of assist other agency, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
July 19, 4:46 p.m., report of hit and run property, Main Street, Sturgeon Lake
July 19, 6:35 p.m., report of miscellaneous law call, E Frontage Road, Sturgeon Lake
July 19, 8:22 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Angle Avenue, Sandstone
July 19, 11:35 p.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
July 20, 1:11 a.m., report of found drug, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
July 20, 8:28 p.m., report of attempt pickup, 5th Street, Sandstone
July 20, 11:11 p.m., report of traffic stop, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
July 20, 11:55 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, Dunn Avenue N, Hinckley
July 21, 6:25 a.m., report of MVA property damage, County Highway 61, Hinckley
July 21, 6:31 a.m., report of vehicle fire, Friesland Road, Hinckley
July 21, 8:38 a.m., report of vehicle theft, Oak Lake Road S, Kerrick
July 21, 12:45 p.m., report of neighbor trouble, S Refuge Drive, Hinckley
July 21, 6:11 p.m., report of damage to property, Sky Blue Water Drive, Sandstone
July 21, 9:11 p.m., report of traffic stop, Pine Street, Willow River
July 22, 1:35 a.m., report of disturbance, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
July 22, 4:30 a.m., report of vehicle fire, Morris Avenue S, Hinckley
July 22, 1:15 p.m., report of drug incident, Pathfinder Village, Hinckley
July 22, 1:44 p.m., report of attempt pickup, County Road 43, Willow River
July 22, 5:43 p.m., report of lift assist, Lakeland Road, Sturgeon Lake
July 22, 10:14 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Groningen Road, Sandstone
July 22, 10:56 p.m., report of trespass, Old Highway 61 S, Hinckley
July 22, 11:42 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Teal Drive, Sturgeon Lake
Jail Roster
July 17
Peterson, Eric Richard
Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Arrest of Adult
July 18
Roberts, Gary Ronald
Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
Sadler, Daniel Christian
Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Stache, Donald Patrick
Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Wagner, Jeri Lynn
Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant
July 19
Burg, Tyler James
Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Gerou, Carrie Jean
Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Trayton Travis
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
Stache, Donald Patrick
Pretrial Supervision Violation-Tamper with Motor Vehicle/Enter Without Owner Permission-Disorderly Conduct-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate and Knows of Temporary or Restraining Order
Swenson, Marian Grace
Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process
Yannarelly, Thomas
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
July 20
Creel, Marvin Emmet
Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration
Kegley, Rhonda Michelle
Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant-Arrest of Adult
Kissner, Jason Henry
Pine County Warrant: Unspecified Warrant-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-Reckless Driving; Drives Consciously Disregarding a Substantial or Unjustifiable Risk
Mroz, Justin Lee
Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Arrest of Adult
Porter, Damian Michael
Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Grace Kathleen
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-3rd Degree-Sale-Narcotic-Hold For Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedu;e 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
July 21
Bellach, Shawn Patrick
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Deprive Cust/Parent Rights-Cause Child Being Runaway-Arrest of Adult
Macheska, Michael John
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Arrest of Adult
Notch, Sharilyn Marie
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Osgood, Patrick Keith
Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
Rekkedahl, Roger
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
July 22
Hanson, Nicholas Lee
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Contempt of Court-Fail to Pay Ordered Child Support-Arrest of Adult
Ming, Gauge Lucas
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Arrest of Adult
Nelson, James Jerimiah
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Crimes Against Railroad-Foreseeable Risk-Crimes Against Railroad-Trespass or Allow Animals on Track, Yard, or Bridge-Tamber With Motor Vehicle/Enter Without Owner Permission-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Within 10 Years or Previous Domestic Violence Conviction/Adjudication-Arrest of Adult
Wroolie, Marcia Kaye
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Domestic Assault-Firearms-Used in Any Way During Assault on Family/Household Member-Court Determines-Arrest of Adult
July 23
Bottolfson, Ashley
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Morales, Lopez
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult
Samborski, Corey Lee
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More-Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
Stache, Donald Patrick
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order-Arrest of Adult
