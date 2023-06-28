Sheriff Report
June 19, 9:39 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Morris Avenue S, Hinckley
June 19, 11:32 a.m., report of theft, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
June 19, 2:29 p.m., report of civil matter, Teal Drive, Sturgeon Lake
June 19, 5:02 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Avenue S, Sandstone
June 19, 5:58 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, Pathfinder Village, Hinckley
June 19, 6:28 p.m., report of check welfare, Military Road S, Sandstone
June 19, 10:08 p.m., report of theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
June 20, 7:22 a.m., report of search warrants, State Hwy 23 N, Sandstone
June 20, 10:32 a.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
June 20, 5:02 p.m., report of medical, Tenquist Trail, Askov
June 20, 10:30 p.m., report of damage to property, Pine Avenue S, Sandstone
June 21, 4:18 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, Military Road S, Sandstone
June 22, 6:09 p.m., report of burglary, Pansy Landing Road, Sandstone
June 23, 8:51 a.m., report of personal injury accident, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
June 23, 9:42 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Main Street, Hinckley
June 23, 9:44 a.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
June 23, 10:38 a.m., report of search warrant, Lundorff Drive, Sandstone
June 23, 11:38 a.m., report of medical, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
June 23, 2:44 p.m., report of traffic stop, Court Avenue N, Sandstone
June 23, 4:31 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Fox Road, Hinckley
June 23, 5:43 p.m., report of vehicle theft, 2nd Street SE, Hinckley
June 23, 5:45 p.m., report of attempt pickup, 5th Street, Sandstone
June 23, 10:16 p.m., report of burglary, Askov
June 24, 6:10 a.m., report of damage to property, Partridge Creek, Askov
June 24, 3:25 p.m., report of traffic stop, 7th Street, Sandstone
June 24, 4:34 p.m., report of attempt Pickup, Van Gordon Road, Hinckley
June 24, 6:51 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, County Hwy 61, Finlayson
June 24, 7:24 p.m., report of traffic stop, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
June 24, 11:30 p.m., report of search warrant, Lundorff Drive, Sandstone
Jail Roster
June 19
Balsimo, Robert William
Probable Cause-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Fleeing Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Hanson, Carter Robert
Probable Cause-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications-Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation
Heesaker, Craig David
Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Wright, Clayton
Probable Cause-Terroristic Threats-Cause or Attempt Cause Terror-Disorderly Conduct
June 21
Becken, Darrick Allen
Summons-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 with 2 hours
Grundmann, Kaylee
Pine County Warrant, Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
June 22
Wanna, Howard Lawrence
Hold for Other Agency-Disorderly Conduct-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere with Peace Officer.
Yang, Toua Fue
Pine County Warrant-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Receiving Stolen Property-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult
June 23
Benjamin, Joyce Marie
Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 within 2 hours
Brewster, Franklin
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer--Traffic Collision-Failure to Notify Owner of Damaged Property-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Arrest of Adult
Jensrud, Leonard Dale
Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Arrest of Adult
Johnson, Ronald James
Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-2nd Degree-Contact under 14-Actor>36m older-Arrest of Adult
Maki, Sara Beth
Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Breath or test refusal or failure
Sullivan, Vernon Robert
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Motor Vehicle Registration-Intent to Escape Tax-Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Pharmacy-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult.
Taylor, David Louis
Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Theft-Find and Appropriate Lost Property-Arrest of Adult
Wheelecor, Robert
Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 With 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Wimmer, Tristan Gary
Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 hours.
June 24
Bild, Mark Allan
Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Gregory, Matthew
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-DWI-Fourth Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult
Leecy, Deandrea Jewell
Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Arrest of Adult
Leger, Brett Duane
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic Drivers License-Driving after Revocation-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Mendele, Patrick Richard
Probable Cause-Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety
Nelson, Kellie Shelene
Hold for Other Agency
Saumer, David Martin
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-Driver License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
June 25
Campbell-Berry, Trevor
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving after Cancellation-Inimical to public safety-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Disorderly Conduct-Assault-4th Degree-Public Employee-Arrest of Adult.
Graham, John Marcus
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Wieczorek, Susan Marie
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Arrest of Adult
Ziegler, Gavin James
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable-Arrest of Adult.
