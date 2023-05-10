Sheriff Report
May 1, 9:13 a.m., report of theft, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
May 1, 9:23 a.m., report of criminal sexual conduct, Highway 18, Finlayson
May 1, 11:04 a.m., report of burglary, Old Military Road S, Sandstone
May 1, 5:06 p.m., report of burglary, Tenquist Lane, Hinckley
May 2, 8:13 a.m., report of theft, Jack Pine Lane, Sturgeon Lake
May 2, 8:30 p.m., report of Miscellaneous fire call, East Fork Road, Sandstone
May 3, 1:16 p.m., report of medical, Birch Street, Bruno
May 3, 4:34 p.m., report of hit and run property, Old Highway 61 S, Hinckley
May 4, 8:26 a.m., report of medical, South Refuge Drive, Hinckley
May 4, 11:53 a.m., report of theft, Teal Drive, Sturgeon Lake
May 4, 12:54 p.m., report of drug incident, Main Street E, Hinckley
May 5, 11:05 a.m., report of theft, County Highway 61, Sandstone
May 6, 7:08 a.m., report of theft, I-35 North, Finlayson
May 6, 8:36 p.m., report of burglary, State Highway 48, Hinckley
Jail Roster
May 1
Beckman, Jason Michael
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Arrest of Adult
Johnson, Eric William
Under Sentence-Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-2nd Degree-Contact under 18; Fear Great Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
Pantlin, Joshua Lee
Pine County Warrant-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Misdeameanor-Pine County Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Misdemeanor-Pine County Warrant-Traffic Collision-Failure to Notify Owner of Damaged Property-Misdemeanor-Pine County Warrant-Receiving Stolen Property-Misdemeanor
May 2
Shabaiash, David Alan
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Contempt of Court-Fail to Pay Ordered Child Support-Arrest of Adult
Swanson, Kalan Scott
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
May 3
Nelson, Kellie Shelene
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Oelrich, Devin John
Probable Cause-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration or Contact under 14-Actor 36m older-Probable Cause-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration under 16/Significant rel-Multiple Acts-Probable Cause-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration under 16/Significant rel-Multiple Acts-Probable Cause-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration or Contact under 14-Actor 36m older
Rants, Robert Ray
Probable Cause-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
May 4
Anderson, Jacob Daniel
Summons-DWI-4th Degree Driving While Impaired-Summons-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of intoxicating substance-Impaired
Church, Gregory Dean
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-2nd Degree-Sale 3 Grams or More-Cocaine or Meth w/in 90-day Period and firearm-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-Aggrivated Controlled Substance Crime 1st Degree and Firearm-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Icard, Raejean Lynn
Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Pelkey, Raena Elizabeth
Pine County Warranty-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Posess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Probation Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration-Arrest of Adult
Potter, Kevin Zachart
Confined but Not Convicted-Burglary 3rd Degree-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misdemeanor-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Sullivan, Jennifer Kay
Probable Cause-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Sullivan, Julie Ann
Probable Cause-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Drugs-2nd Degree-Sale 3 Grams or More-Cocaine or Meth Within 90-day Period and Firearm-Probable Cause-Drugs-Aggravated Controlled Substance Crime 1st Degree-and Firearm
May 5
Cotter, Nocholas Earl
Probable Cause-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection
Hallstrom, Rodney Paul
Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Juvenile
Moose, Darrian Raylynn
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic-Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Arrest of Adult
May 6
Benjamin, Michael Adam Robert
Probable Cause-Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety
Fisher, Jermaine Leron
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
Jean, Heidi
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Arrest of Adult
Mullins, Brandon Lynn
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration -.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Myers, Nathan David
Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess-Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic-Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Arrest of Adult
Oakes, Tyler John
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Arrest of Adult
May 7
Benjamin, Timothy Adam
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety-Arrest of Adult
Chevalier, Caleb Troy
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-3rd Degree-Reduce Value $501-$1000-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
Martin, Dylan Michael
Hold For Other Agency-Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
Schroyer, Matthew
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Second Degree-Driving While Impaired-2 or more Aggravating Factors-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drivers’ Licenses-Driving-Arrest of Adult
