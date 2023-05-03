Sheriff Report
April 24, 1:22 a.m., report of tribal call, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
April 24, 9:37 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
April 24, 3:37 p.m., report of found drug, Duncan Road, Sandstone
April 26, 6:27 a.m., report of suspicious activity, State Line Road, Sandstone
April 26, 10:22 a.m., report of burglary, Rutabaga Road, Askov
April 26, 11:27 a.m., report of threats, Main Street E, Hinckley
April 26, 2:44 p.m., report of attempt pickup, State Highway 23 S, Sandstone
April 26, 8:58 p.m., report of traffic stop, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
April 28, 1:34 a.m., report of theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
April 28, 11:44 a.m., report of found drug, Grindstone Court, Hinckley
April 28. 11:50 a.m., report of found drug, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
April 28, 12:08 p.m., report of burglary, State Line Road, Sandstone
April 28, 6:21 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Giizhik Loop, Hinckley
April 28, 6:49 p.m., report of hit and run property, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
April 28, 7:11 p.m., report of disturbance, Highway 23, Finlayson
April 28, 7:38 p.m., report of traffic stop, State Highway 48, Hinckley
April 29, 12:52 a.m., report of assist other agency, State Highway 23, Hinckley
April 29, 1:25 a.m., report of subject stop, Commercial Avenue N, Sandstone
April 29, 4:35 p.m., report of informational, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
April 29, 6:14 p.m., report of damage to property, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
April 29, 7:44 p.m., report of disturbance, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
April 29, 7:52 p.m., report of personal injury/off, Scotch Pine Road, Finlayson
Jail Roster
April 24
Eylandt, Jesse Quinn
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant-Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
Kennedy-Thomas, Rebecca
Lynn Michael
Probable Cause: Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin
Leingang, Kelly John Clifford
Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
Mohamed, Liban Abdirashid
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant Issued by Cass, Minn.
Nielson, Corey Thomas
Probable Cause: Receiving Stolen Property
Trampe, Cory Alan
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 25 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Wachsmuth, Tricia Lynn
Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation-GM Warrant-Domestic Abuse-No Contact-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
April 25
Nielson, Corey Thomas
Probable Cause: Felony-Convicted Crime of Violence-Firearm Violation
Salcido, Jesus Jose
Probation Warrant: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Schmidt, Carrie Lynn
Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse-No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
April 26
Gideo, Emily Rose
Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Probation Violation-Arrest of Adult
Nelson, Mesai Matthew
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Arrest of Adult
Ziegler, Brianna Lynn
Hold For Other Agency-Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant
April 27
Chaboyea, Lakota
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other than a Motor Vehicle-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Cooper, Elizabeth Colleen
Pine County Warrant-Bench-Felony Warrant-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent
St. John, Shanise Rae
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Yannarelly, Thomas
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
April 28
Halverson-Eleanore
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Assault-4th Deg-Correctional Employee; Prob. Officer; Prosecutor; Judge-Demonstrable Bodily -Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
Kitchenmaster, Dale Alan Jr.
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant-Fugitive From Just From Other State
Leger, Brett Duane
Pine County Warrant-Arrest-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Olson, Connor Jason
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Arrest of Adult
Paulson, James Douglas
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic Regulation-Failure to Appear in Court
Reed, Ashley Ann
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Conviction-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Richardson, Ryan Dean
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
Schultz, Patrick Thomas
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Siebenaler, Nicholas
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Driver Violation-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic Regulation-Failure to Stop at Stop Signs or Stop Lines at Entrance to Through Highway-Arrest of Adult
Thomas, Dennis Duane
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Arrest of Adult
Tobon, Holly Anne
Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
April 29
Brisson, Julie May
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
Clark, Lorna Jean
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Disorderly Conduct
Steele, Richard Michael
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
April 30
Corbine, Delores
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Domestic-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Arrest of Adult
Shabaiash, David Alan
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
