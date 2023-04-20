Sheriff Report
April 10, 11:13 a.m., report of child protection/neglect, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
April 10, 2:17 p.m., report of missing person, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
April 10, 7:43 p.m., report of damage to vehicle, Court Avenue N, Sandstone
April 11, 5:58 a.m., report of drug incident, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
April 11, 1:03 p.m., report of theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
April 11, 1:26 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 8th Street, Sandstone
April 12, 3:18 a.m., report of overdose, Highway 23, Finlayson
April 12, 4:39 p.m., report of indecent exposure, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
April 13, 7:00 a.m., report of burglary, 5th Street, Sandstone
April 13, 9:09 a.m., report of informational, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
April 13, 4:03 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Oak Leaf Road, Sturgeon Lake
April 14, 1:57 a.m., report of vehicle information call, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
April 14, 9:24 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street E, Hinckley
April 14, 3:16 p.m., report of ATV/OHM complaint, Division Street, Sandstone
April 14, 6:26 p.m., report of informational, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
April 14, 10:43 p.m., report of damage to property, Commercial Avenue N, Sandstone
April 15, 8:22 a.m., report of drug incident, Fleming Road, Bruno
April 15, 11:02 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
April 15, 4:16 p.m., report of theft, Friesland Road, Sandstone
Jail Roster
April 10
Boggs, Vincent Keith
Probable Cause: Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Disorderly Conduct
Nelson, Christopher
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Domestic
April 11
Cotter, Nicholas Earl
Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
Engel, Patrick Jay
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
April 12
Grundmann, Kaylee Marie
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Drughts-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Martinez, Rena Rene
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Veit, Nathaniel Steven
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools-Arrest of Adult
April 13
Grabow, Tonilee Janice
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant-Issued by Pine-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
Lawrence, Matthew Peter
Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors
Miner, Thomas Lee
Probable Cause: Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Quintero, Lasaro Cortez Jr.
Probable Cause: Traffic Regulations-Child Passenger Restraint System-Not Equipped and Installed-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License for Vehicle Class or Type
Saumer, David Martin
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant
April 14
Franz, Christopher Lee
Probable Cause: Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
Huber, Robert Stephen
Summons: Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd
Martin, Alberta Anne
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Olson, Connor Jason
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
April 15
Martin, Peter Michael
Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
Miller, Trent Theodore
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence Of Controlled Substance-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension-Arrest of Adult
April 16
Lee, Nicholas Jerome
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described-Traffic-Drivers Licenses-Driving After Suspension-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Malenke, Jesse Maurice
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Tyler, Vincent Stephen
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
