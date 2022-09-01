Sheriff Report
August 22, 6:33 a.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Old Military Road S, Sandstone
August 22, 11:13 a.m., report of medical, Dahlstein Road, Finlayson
August 23, 2:01 a.m., report of subject stop, Grant Avenue N, Sandstone
August 23, 5:18 p.m., report of damage to property, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
August 23, 9:34 p.m., report of theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
August 23, 9:58 p.m., report of vehicle theft, Groningen Road, Sandstone
August 23, 11:25 p.m., report of burglary, Lawler Avenue S, Hinckley
August 24, 8:16 a.m., report of hit and run property, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
August 24, 11:07 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Main Street, Willow River
August 24, 10:41 p.m., report of damage to property Badger Road, Sandstone
August 24, 11:09 p.m., report of assault, Andrew Street, Sandstone
August 25, 12:10 p.m., report of animal disturbance, Berger Road, Kerrick
August 25, 7:10 p.m., report of unwanted person, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
August 25, 7:31 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
August 26, 9:33 a.m., report of check welfare, Main Street W, Hinckley
August 26, 9:42 a.m., report of shoplifting, State Highway 123
August 26, 8:03 p.m., report of medical, County Highway 61, Hinckley
August 26, 8:48 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Koecher Road, Kerrick
August 26, 9:09 p.m., report of disturbance, Church Street, Willow River
August 27, 10:22 a.m., report of civil matter, Watrin Road, Sandstone
August 27, 6:34 p.m., report of informational, Dunn Avenue N, Hinckley
Jail Roster
August 22
Elliott, Cody Daniels
Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Bruglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Johnson, Michael Wayne
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment-Aggravated Violations-Used Dangerous Weapon in Commission of Offense-Arrest of Adult
August 23
Dunkley, Joseph Michael
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Gross, Austin Blake
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault In the Fifth Degree; Gross Misdemeanor-Within Three Years of Previous Conviction-Arrest of Adult
Lolar, Brandon Lamar
Probable Cause: Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death
Olds, Amy LaRae
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued-Receiving Stolen Property
Siedow, Charles Michael
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Process Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
August 24
Buros, Robert Elton
Probable Cause: DWI-Second-Degree-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test
Dickinson, Shannon Leigh
Probable Cause: Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
Jurek, John Michael
Probable cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess-3 Grams or More Heroin
Myers, Nathan David
Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Arrest of Adult
Swenson, Wendell Warren
Probable Cause: Drivers’ License-Driving Restrictions-Alcohol/Controlled Substance; Violations-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Turner, Trever James
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Trespass-Occupy/Enter Dwelling/Locked/Posted Build-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Public Utility/Common Carrier
August 25
Benjamin, Brandon Clark
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
Harshman, Michael David II
Probable Cause: DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under influence of Alcohol
Hensley, Michael Allen
Pine County Warrant Bench-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana
Pleski, Travis James
Hold for Other Agency: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor
Staples, Spring Dawn
Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
August 26
Carter, Tyler Jay
Under Sentence-Concurrent
Cottrell, Jordan
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Jensen, Brandee Ann
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Maciewski, Kelsa Rae
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Wrongfully Obtaining Assistance-Theft-Arrest of Adult
Nelson, Clarissa Janis
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Arrest of Adult
Segelstrom, Christopher Daniel
Under Sentence-Concurrent
August 27
Carr, Nicholas James
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Endicott, Cheyenne
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Jensen, Jesse James
Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Murder-2nd Degree-With Intent-No Premeditated-Arrest of Adult
Kurth, David Anthony
Under Sentence-Concurrent
Townley, Latisha Marie
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
August 28
Moore, Keemon Charles
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Indecent Exposure-Public Place Willfully/Lewdly-Fleecing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
Theisen, Elizabeth Ann
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Indecent Exposure-Public Place Willfully/Lewdly-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
