Sheriff Report
March 20, 6:02 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
March 20, 9:48 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Weber Avenue S, Hinckley
March 20, 10:12 a.m., report of burglary, Old Military Road, Sandstone
March 20, 10:43 a.m., report of theft, Main Avenue N, Sandstone
March 20, 11:59 a.m., report of check welfare, 3rd Street SW, Hinckley
March 20, 12:49 p.m., report of suspicious activity, 1st Street NE, Hinckley
March 20, 1:17 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street E, Hinckley
March 20, 4:27 p.m., report of vehicle theft, State Highway 48, Hinckley
March 20, 4:35 p.m., report of juvenile trouble,. Bear Creek Road, Askov
March 20, 11:02 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Happys Drive, Hinckley
March 21, 11:43 a.m., report of vehicle theft, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
March 21, 1:45 p.m., report of disturbance, Oshki Odena Place, Hinckley
March 21, 2:14 p.m., report of vehicle information call, Highway 123 W, Sandstone
March 21, 6:50 p.m., report of found drug, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
March 22, 9:089 a.m., report of attempt pickup, 4th Street, Sandstone
March 22, 11:18 a.m., report of search warrant, 4th Street, Sandstone
March 22, 1:15 a.m., report of disturbance, Highway 23, Finlayson
March 22, 1:34 p.m., report of overdose, Wise owl Drive, Hinckley
March 22, 2:53 p.m., report of traffic stop, Pine Avenue S, Sandstone
March 22, 3:49 p.m., report of theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
March 22, 7:49 p.m., report of predatory offender, Evergreen Court, Hinckley
March 22, 8:06 p.m., report of check welfare, Old Highway 61 S, Hinckley
March 23, 12:12 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
March 23, 2:04 p.m., report of damage to property, Main Street E, Hinckley
March 23, 4:32 p.m., report of overdose, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
March 24, 2:05 a.m., report of disturbance, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
March 24, 10:49 a.m., report of medical, 3rd Street SE, Hinckley
March 24, 2:40 p.m., report of medical, Oshki Odena Place, Hinckley
March 25, 12:26 a.m., report of public assist, State Highway 48, Hinckley
March 25, 1:09 a.m., report of domestic disturbance, Oak Avenue, Hinckley
March 25, 1:42 a.m., report of dead body, Spring Lane, Hinckley
March 25, 11:18 a.m., report of damage to property, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
Jail Roster
March 20
Gould, Erika Tatiana
Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Issued by Pine-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Stolen Checks-Penalties-1 Direct Victim and Value $250 or Less-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crime-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Public Safety Motor Vehicle-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Contempt of Court-Penalty
Kappauf, Sherry Marie
Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited
Lashuay, Anthony Carl
Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant
March 21
Allen, Peter Kimball
Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Drivers’ License-Driving Restrictions-Alcohol/Controlled Substance; Violations
Draves, Aubrey Lynn
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant-Issued by Pine-Violate No Contact order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 25 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Domestic Assault-Felony-Violate No Contact Order-Possess Dangerous Weapon
March 22
Bennett, Gideon Wesley
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Distribute Via Electronic Communication Material that Relates/Describes Sexual Conduct to a Child
Cottrell, Jordan
Confined But Not Convicted-Machine Guns and Short-Barreled Shotguns-Acts
Martinson, Cory Thomas
Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer
Nestor, Dylan James
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony Or Gross Misd-Arrest of Adult
March 23
Benjamin, Aaron
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm
Staples, Marlana Marie
Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Aggravated Robbery-2nd Degree-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
March 24
Butler, Jeffrey Ryan
Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation Warrant-Fugitive From Just From Other State
Butler, Tyrmaine
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Abuse Protection-Arrest of Adult
Thompson, Jessica
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Arrest of Adult
Wehrman, James Ryan
Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Arrest of Adult
March 25
Benjamin, Christian
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Arrest of Adult
Dunkley, Buster Brown
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Justin Clinton
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Just From Other State-Arrest of Adult
