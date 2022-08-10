Sheriff Report
August 1, 12:14 p.m., report of theft, Royal Avenue Sturgeon Lake
August 1, 5:36 p.m., report of damage to property, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
August 1, 7:37 p.m., report of customer trouble, Lundorff Drive, Sandstone
August 1, 9:40 p.m., report of livestock, Range Line Road, Kerrick
August 2, 12:51 a.m., report of intoxicated person, Hinckley road, Hinckley
August 2, 5:41 a.m., report of theft, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
August 2, 10:57 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Wolf Creek Road, Bruno
August 2, 7:46 p.m., report of medical, Dahl Road, Hinckley
August 3, 3:47 p.m., report of hit and run property, Beaver Tail Road, Askov
August 3, 6:47 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
August 3, 10:24 p.m., report of vehicle information call, Court Avenue N, Sandstone
August 4, 5:11 a.m., report of vehicle call, Old Military Road, Sandstone
August 4, 7:57 a.m., report of damage to property, Park Avenue, Sandstone
August 4, 9:50 a.m., report of medical, Lawler Avenue S, Hinckley
August 4, 10:30 a.m., report of check welfare, Wolf Creek Road, Bruno
August 4, 11:16 a.m., report of domestic disturbance, Dell Road, Sandstone
August 4, 2:21 p.m., report of burglary, Fleming Logging, Bruno
August 4, 4:04 p.m., report of informational, Court Avenue S, Sandstone
August 4, 4:25 p.m., report of informational, Commercial Avenue N, Pine City
August 4, 5:20 p.m., report of crim sex conduct, Blueberry Island, Hinckley
August 4, 11:47 p.m., report of trespass, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
August 5, 10:18 a.m., report of person lost/found, Old Wagon Road, Sandstone
August 5, 5:12 p.m., report of dead body, Squib Creek Drive, Sandstone
August 5, 7:03 p.m., report of theft, 1-35 N, Finlayson
August 6, 1:56 a.m., report of crim sex conduct, Blair Avenue N, Hinckley
August 6, 3:20 a.m., report of tribal call, Grouse Trail, Hinckley
August 6, 7:40 a.m., report of burglary, Wolf Creek Road, Bruno
August 6, 11:34 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Dupuis Road, Sandstone
August 6, 4:57 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, Lundorff Drive, Sandstone
August 6, 6:22 p.m., report of assist other agency, Sunrise Road, Bruno
August 6, 9:34 p.m., report of traffic stop, Oshki Odena Street, Hinckley
Jail Roster
August 1
Evans, Mallory Caitlin
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Gossen, David John
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant
Morris, Merle John
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Morris, Terri Kathleen
Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors
Staples, Alexis Marie
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Issued by Hennepin-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults
August 2
Eiffler, Spencer David
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Confined But Not Convicted-Endanger Child-Situation Could Cause Harm or Death-Results Sub Harm Physical/Emot Health-F-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Arrest of Adult
Mishler, Dane Lewis
Parole/Probation Violation-Disorderly Conduct
Roberts, Craig Steven
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration or Contact Under 14-Actor > 36m older
Sick, Brian Lee
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
August 3
Bernier, Cody Joseph
Probable Cause: Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
Bugg, Colette Dawn
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Arrest of Adult
Peltier, Samantha Jo
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
August 4
Ho, Han Ngoc
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant
Lee, Paul Gordon
Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
McGrath, Gerard Joseph
Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear or Immediate Bodily Harm or Death-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death
August 5
Brigan, Jaedyn Arline
Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Liquor Consumption by Persons Under 21
Dunkley, Buster Brown
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Confined-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Ford, Danielle Nicole
Probable Cause: Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card
Rieck, John Robert
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Stone, Racheal Renee
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Arrest of Adult
August 6
Miller, Trenton Eugene
Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
August 7
Boeke, Jessica Lynn
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction of Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime or Violence-Arrest of Adult
Grundmann, Kaylee
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Michalec, Alex Anthony
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.