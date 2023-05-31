Jail Roster
May 22
McNamee, Kirk Patrick
Hold for Other Agency
Metz, Deanna Marie
Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Open bottle law; possession-Arrest of Adult.
Smith, Jessica Lynn
Hold for Other Agency.
Thomas, Jeffrey Brian
Under Sentence.
Thompson, Matthew Joseph
Hold for Other Agency.
May 23
Bothum, Dustin Thomas
Hold For Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult.
Irwin, Michael Shawn
Hold for Other Agency-Fleeing A Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle.
Stadin, Christopher Ramon
Pine County Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana.
May 25
Bohn, Monica Marie
Summons: Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent.
Defoe, Rolando
Summons-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant.
Fiebing, Chad Elmer
Probable Cause-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Probable Cause-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting.
Franco, Diane Dorene
Summons-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited.
Gerner, Justin Jerry
Summons-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Property-No Consent-Summons-Burglary-3rd Degree-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misdemeanor.
Her, Ue
Summons-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card.
Vork, Brandon James
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third Degree-Driving While Impaired-1 Aggravating Factor-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult.
May 26
Niemann, Douglas
Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult.
Omar, Muhumed Ahmed
Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic-Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana. Arrest of Adult.
Roberts, Gary Ronald
Probable Cause-Domestic Assault-Felony-Probable Cause-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon.
St. John, Oleia Rae
Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult.
May 27
Stanke, Charles Elden
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 10 grams or more cocaine or Meth and firearm-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third Degree-Driving While Impaired-1 Aggravating Factor-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-User of Controlled Substance.
May 28
Marx, Jennifer Lynn
Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Damage Property-2nd Degree-Because of Bias-Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-Reckless Driving; Drives Consciously Disregarding a Substantial or Unjustifiable Risk-Arrest of Adult.
Mills, Adam Michael
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult.
