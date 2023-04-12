Sheriff Report
April 3, 6:04 p.m., report of medical, Balsam Fir Road, Willow River Road
April 3, 8:18 p.m., report of structure fire, Alma Razor Road, Hinckley
April 3, 8:31 p.m., report of medical, Valley Farm Road, Askov
April 4, 7:27 a.m., report of damage to property, I-35 S, Sturgeon Lake
April 4, 8:27 a.m., report of theft, State Highway 18, Finlayson
April 4, 9:17 a.m., report of damage to property, I-35 N, Finlayson
April 4, 3:20 p.m., report of damage to property, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
April 4, 7:46 p.m., report of check welfare, 560th Street, Pine City
April 5, 7:00 p.m., report of vehicle information call, Highway 23 N, Sandstone
April 5, 8:26 p.m., report of disturbance, Grindstone Court, Hinckley
April 5, 9:17 p.m., report of check welfare, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
April 5, 10:06 p.m., report of traffic stop, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
April 7, 2:59 a.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
April 7, 3:45 a.m., report of disturbance, Wiigob bend, Hinckley
April 7, 8:44 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Ashley Street, Sandstone
April 7, 9:55 a.m., report of overdose, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
April 7, 12:15 p.m., report of search warrant, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
April 7, 2:12 p.m., report of criminal sex conduct, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
April 7, 4:45 p.m., report of attempt pickup, 2nd Street SE, Hinckley
April 7, 6:22 p.m., report of traffic stop, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
April 7, 7:14 p.m., report of person with weapon, Fleming Logging, Hinckley
April 7, 9:16 p.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
April 8, 12:39 a.m., report of traffic stop, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
Jail Roster
April 3
Anderson, William Sheldon
Pine County Warrant Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant
Nelson, Bradley Allen
Pine County Warrant Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000
April 4
Antolik, Jack James
Under Sentence-Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-4th Degree-Contact Under 18-Use Coercion-Arrest of Adult
Krahnke, Christopher Alan Bittner
Probable Cause: Possess of Burglary or Theft Tools-Conspiracy to Cause Arrest of Third Person Knowing Charge to be False-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances
Nadeau, Edward James Jr.
Pine County Warrant Arrest-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card
April 5
Dunkley, Buster Brown
Parole/Probation Violation: Disorderly Conduct-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Nelson, Brandon James
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
Zaun, Audrey Jacqueline
Pine County Warrant Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant -Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
April 6
Lange, Bradley Myron
Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Edlund, Justina Lee
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
April 7
Black, Philip Julian
Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving after Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Chaboyea, Lakota William
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Misdemeanor Warrant
Daniel, Tremaine Mario
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Thayer, Deserae Dawn
Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting
Williams, Jamie Pedro
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
April 8
Bartholdi, Ronald
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Orcutt, Paul Allen
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
Naylor, Cindy Lou
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Reckless Driving; Drives Consciously Disregarding a Substantial or Unjustifiable Risk-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
April 9
Church, Gregory Dean
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult
Irwin, Michael Shawn
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
