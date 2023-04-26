Sheriff Report
April 17, 6:55 a.m., report of informational, Highway 23, Finlayson
April 17, 7:25 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Fox Road, Hinckley
April 17, 9:16 a.m., report of damage to property, County Highway 61, Hinckley
April 17, 11:51 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 4th Street, Sandstone
April 17, 9:21 p.m., report of intoxicated person, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
April 18, 1:11 a.m., report of extra patrol,County Highway 61, Moose Lake
April 18, 5:45 a.m., report of disturbance, Zhegwanabik Avenue, Hinckley
April 18, 9:23 a.m., report of subject stop, Main Avenue N, Sandstone
April 18, 1:44 p.m., report of informational, Main Street E, Hinckley
April 18, 2:28 a.m., report of property lost/found, 2nd Street NW, Hinckley
April 18, 4:15 p.m., report of traffic stop, Old Highway 61 N, Hinckley
April 18, 5:59 p.m., report of informational, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
April 18, 7:09 p.m., report of disturbance, Old Highway 61 S, Hinckley
April 18, 7:42 p.m., report of threats, Swede Aly, Hinckley
April 19, 12:19 a.m., report of tribal call, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
April 19, 8:33 a.m., report of traffic complaint, Main Avenue N, Sandstone
April 19, 10:16 a.m., report of unwanted person, Old Highway 61 N, Hinckley
April 19, 4:37 p.m., report of disturbance, Sullivan Avenue S, Hinckley
April 19, 5:08 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, County Highway 61, Sandstone
April 20, 6:48 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
April 20, 10:35 a.m., report of dead body, Balsam Road, Sturgeon Lake
April 20, 1:02 p.m., report of criminal sex conduct, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
April 20, 4:21 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, 3rd Street SW, Hinckley
April 20, 6:27 p.m., report of drug incident, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
April 20, 7:30 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Fleming Road, Bruno
April 20, 8:52 p.m., report of traffic stop, 3rd Street, Sandstone
April 21, 12:30 a.m., report of traffic stop, Quarry Place, Sandstone
April 21, 5:59 p.m., report of traffic pursuit, Court Avenue N, Sandstone
April 21, 6:32 p.m., report of miscellaneous law call, Old Military Road S, Sandstone
April 21, 8:05 p.m., report of damage to property, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
April 21, 10:21 p.m., report of traffic stop, Zhingob Avenue, Hinckley
April 21, 10:28 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Main Street, Bruno
April 22, 2:00 a.m., report of burglary, Main Street, Kerrick
April 22, 2:03 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
April 22, 3:33 a.m., report of disturbance, Finlayson Road, Sandstone
April 22, 7:10 a.m., report of assist other agency, I 35 N, Willow River
April 22, 8:10 a.m., report of damage to property, Court Avenue N, Sandstone
April 22, 9:09 a.m., report of informational, Killdeer Lane, Hinckley
April 22, 10:14 a.m., report of search warrant, Finlayson Road, Sandstone
April 22, 11:10 a.m., report of assault, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
April 22, 8:02 p.m., report of vehicle theft, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
April 22, 8:07 p.m., report of trespass, Court Avenue N, Sandstone
April 22, 9:26 p.m., report of damage to property, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
Jail Roster
April 17
Bierbrauer, Asjlan Arthur
Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Boggs, Vincent Keith
Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
Leecy, Deandrea Jewell
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant
Leger, Brett Duane
Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Mader, Kayde Marie
Pine County Warrant: Gross Misdemeanor-Receiving Stolen Property
Nelson, Martin Ray Jr.
Civil Commitment Hold ONLY <48 Hours for Pine County Sheriff’s Office; Hold
Purull, Jesse Chad
Under Sentence: Serving 914 Days-Concurrent
April 18
Davis, Karen Susan
Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Hovick, Logan James
Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described
Smith, Cameron Joseph
Probable Cause: Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling
Wachsmuth, Tricia Lynn
Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
April 19
Chevalier, Caleb Troy
Probable Cause: Damage to Property-3rd Degree-Reduce Value $501-$1000
Rossberg, Erica Lynn
Probable Cause-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling
Spooner, Michael Edward
Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm
April 20
Charles, Nelson Jeffery
Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
April 21
Barr, Shawn Michael
Under Sentence: Serving 4 Days-Concurrent
Bettinger, Robert Louis
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person
Bugg, Nathan Rory
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alcohol-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Failure to Appear-Charged/Convicted Gross Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Church, Gregory Dean
Probable Cause: Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
Gustafson, Arthur
Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm
April 22
McAllister, Jacob
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications-Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call-Arrest of Adult
April 23
Darkow, Keriann Lydia
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Inman, Alicia Lynnetta
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent
Lawrence, John Todd
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Leingang, Kelly John
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Cameron Joseph
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Wasik, Eric Lee
Under Sentence-Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process- Interfere With Peace Officer-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
