Pine Tech receives big news from the legislature
Photo Provided

Pine Technical and Community College has received notice that they will be the recipients of $21.4 million in funding toward a technical and trades lab addition and renovation as part of this session’s $2.6 billion bonding bill. Across the Minnesota State College system, colleges are receiving a total of $181 million. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.